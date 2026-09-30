Over 25m enquiries conducted by financial institutions for credit appraisals, others in 2025

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Over 25 million enquiries were conducted by financial institutions and authorised users for credit application appraisals, loan recoveries and Know Your Customer purposes in 2025, the Bank of Ghana has disclosed in the 2025 Credit Reporting.
This represented a 12.12% decrease from the 2024 total of 29,496,440 enquiries.
According to the Bank of Ghana, the decline was largely due to a reduction in traditional loan enquiries, which had been the primary driver of enquiry volumes in previous years.
However, the upward trend in the use of credit bureau services affirms the importance of the credit referencing system in lenders' credit administration processes. “This significant increase is mainly due to growth in digital loans provided by various lenders”.
Meanwhile, an average of 2,160,089 enquiries were conducted by financial institutions and authorised users monthly.
This represented a decrease of 12.1% compared to 2,458,037 average monthly enquiries in 2024.
The bank enquiries accounted for 86.28 percent of the total enquiries.
The report was prepared in line with Section 58 of the Credit Reporting Act, 2007 (Act 726). It presented a comprehensive overview of key developments in the CRS, statistical trends in credit enquiries and data submissions, the performance of credit bureaus, and the activities of financial institutions and Designated Data Providers (DDPs) during the year 2025.
It provided clear, data-driven insights for regulators, industry participants and the public.
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