More than 400 detained as France student protests escalate

More than 400 people, mostly minors, were detained in France on Tuesday over student protests at high schools across the country, the French interior minister said.

The demonstrations, which began in Paris and have seen teenagers blockade their schools for days, stem from issues including overcrowded classes and teacher shortages.

At least 10 teachers and several students, as well as 48 law enforcement officials, were injured during Tuesday's protests, officials said. According to the education ministry, at least 400 schools were affected.

Pictures and videos appeared to show bins being set alight and bus stops damaged by protesters.

"We're here to deliver a message," one 16-year-old female student told the AFP news agency. "We're not here to smash everything up for no reason. We're here precisely to say that the education system is completely broken. There are 34 of us in each class, and it's just not feasible. The teachers are overworked."

Taking to X, French Education Minister Édouard Geffray said students have the right to protest, but condemned reports of violence as "indefensible".

Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez told BFMTV 440 people were detained, adding: "We don't have the final tally yet, but I'm told two-thirds led to police custody."

French media reported that protesters hurled projectiles at police, who responded with batons and tear gas.

Speaking to AFP, Ryad Rani, president of Union Syndicale Lycéenne, which represents students, accused the French government of "repression" and police of using excessive force.

When pressed on the police response to the protests, which has been criticised by several French politicians, Nuñez said it had been "carried out in an extremely proportionate manner".

Writing on social media on Tuesday evening, education minister Geffray said: "The right to demonstrate is a fundamental freedom that cannot serve as an excuse for such actions.

"To legitimise them or, in this context, to call for extending the blockades is to endanger our students as well as public employees. It is irresponsible."

French students blocked the entrance to a high school in Paris

The movement at French lycées, equivalent to sixth form in the UK or high school in the US, began last week in the Île-de-France region around Paris.

On Monday, France's Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu warned any escalation in the student protests would be "irresponsible" following the arrest of 164 people.

Lecornu cited reported incidents at protests in a post on X, saying: "Fireworks, fires, violence near high schools: nothing justifies endangering students, staff, or police officers."

The continuing student demonstrations on Tuesday coincided with nationwide walkouts by unions representing teachers, hospital staff and civil servants to protest against issues including low wages and working conditions.

Nuñez said these protests, with at least 200,000 participants reported, mostly went without incident.

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