Football

Late Olise goal gives France win over Belgium

Source: BBC  
  28 September 2026 10:47pm
Olise came on in the 76th minute and scored in the 88th
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Michael Olise's superb late solo goal secured France's victory over Belgium as Zinedine Zidane's side made it two wins from two in the Nations League.

Les Bleus boss Zidane, overseeing his second match in charge, made nine changes from the win against Turkey on Friday but had to turn to his bench to break down a stubborn Belgian defence in Brussels.

Bayern Munich winger Olise took the ball down on his shoulder in his own half, then set off on a brilliant run, racing up the pitch and shaking off a defender before coolly slotting into the bottom corner in the 88th minute.

Both sides had opportunities in an entertaining game, but without striker Kylian Mbappe, who was not in the squad after sustaining a knee injury in the match against Turkey, France struggled to convert their chances.

Desire Doue was their standout player and was unlucky not to see any of his five efforts find the net, with one crashing off the crossbar, while debutant Lucas da Cunha also hit the post.

Belgium wingers Mika Godts and Dodi Lukebakio were a handful but could not find an opening against an inexperienced French defence.

France sit top of Group A1 and will take on Italy on Friday, while Belgium face Turkey.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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