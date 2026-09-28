Audio By Carbonatix
Michael Olise's superb late solo goal secured France's victory over Belgium as Zinedine Zidane's side made it two wins from two in the Nations League.
Les Bleus boss Zidane, overseeing his second match in charge, made nine changes from the win against Turkey on Friday but had to turn to his bench to break down a stubborn Belgian defence in Brussels.
Bayern Munich winger Olise took the ball down on his shoulder in his own half, then set off on a brilliant run, racing up the pitch and shaking off a defender before coolly slotting into the bottom corner in the 88th minute.
Both sides had opportunities in an entertaining game, but without striker Kylian Mbappe, who was not in the squad after sustaining a knee injury in the match against Turkey, France struggled to convert their chances.
Desire Doue was their standout player and was unlucky not to see any of his five efforts find the net, with one crashing off the crossbar, while debutant Lucas da Cunha also hit the post.
Belgium wingers Mika Godts and Dodi Lukebakio were a handful but could not find an opening against an inexperienced French defence.
France sit top of Group A1 and will take on Italy on Friday, while Belgium face Turkey.
Latest Stories
-
GES urges government agencies to end blame game over teacher payments
2 hours
-
GES sets Oct. 5 deadline to resolve teachers’ payment dispute
3 hours
-
GES working around the clock to get teachers back to class, says Daniel Fenyi
3 hours
-
French PM warns against escalation of school protests after 164 arrested
3 hours
-
UK tries to stop Trump’s diesel export ban
3 hours
-
Late Olise goal gives France win over Belgium
4 hours
-
Mancini enjoys first win since return as Italy boss
4 hours
-
Interest payments to average a high 20% of government revenue over next 4 years
4 hours
-
Anthropic warns AI may pose ‘existential risks to humanity’ in IPO filing
4 hours
-
Joe Hart trusts Man City chair Al Mubarak over ruling
4 hours
-
Strategy of accumulating foreign reserves, gold carries high fiscal cost – S&P Global
4 hours
-
Weak institutional arrangements, high debt servicing constrain Ghana’s rating – S&P
4 hours
-
Man City CEO defiant over Premier League charges
4 hours
-
Infantino makes bigger cash pledge to Fifa members
4 hours
-
Bond market: Turnover declined by 28% to GH¢1.56bn
5 hours