2026 U-20 WWC: Black Princesses suffer another group stage exit after defeat to France

Ghana failed in yet another bid to qualify from the group stage of the U-20 Women’s World Cup after a crashing defeat to France.

The Black Princesses finished bottom of Group C after losing 4-0 to France in their final group game of the tournament being played in Poland.

Ghana went into the fixture knowing that a draw was at least good enough to give them a chance of making the knockout stages for the first time.

The team had beaten South Korea in their second group game to keep alive hopes of making the next round.

Charles Sampson made one change to the starting lineup that faced the Asian side, with Latifa Abesik taking the place of the injured Esther Asamoah.

Ghana had an early lead chopped off due to Priscilla Mensah being offside as the two teams went into the break leveled with no goals.

However, France turned on the style in the second half.

The European side scored four unanswered goals in the second 45 minutes to hand the Princesses their second defeat of the tournament.

With South Korea also beating Ecuador, Ghana finished bottom of the group with three points, four behind first-place France, one behind South Korea, and level with Ecuador, who finished third.

The exit means Ghana have now suffered eight consecutive group stage exits in the history of the U-20 Women’s World Cup since their debuts in 2010.

This also means three of Africa’s representatives have now exited the competition after earlier eliminations of Benin and Tanzania.

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