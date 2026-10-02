Five-member committee to search for new Black Stars coach after Sports Ministry-GFA meeting

The Ministry of Sports and Recreation and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) have agreed to constitute a five-member Technical Search Committee to scout for and recommend a new head coach for the Black Stars.

The committee is expected to submit its report by Friday, October 9, 2026, following a meeting between the Ministry and the GFA on Friday to address concerns over the declining performance of Ghana’s national football teams.

In a statement issued after the meeting, the Ministry said the discussions were aimed at agreeing measures to strengthen national team management, coaching and Ghana’s football development pathway.

“The Ministry of Sports and Recreation acknowledges the concerns expressed by Ghanaians regarding the declining performances of our national football teams.”

The Ministry said it also recognises the expectation for decisive action and greater accountability, given the public’s continued support for the national teams.

“The Ministry appreciates the public’s enduring support for Ghanaian football and recognises the expectation for decisive action, improved performance and greater accountability.”

New Black Stars coach

The biggest immediate decision from the meeting is the planned search for a new head coach for the Black Stars.

According to the statement, a five-member Technical Search Committee will be constituted to scout and recommend the coach, with the committee required to submit its report by October 9.

The statement did not name the members of the committee or specify whether the recommended candidate would be appointed immediately after the report.

The Ministry and GFA also agreed that the next Black Stars head coach will be required to live in Ghana and regularly monitor the domestic league.

“The Black Stars head coach will be required to reside in Ghana and regularly monitor the domestic league.”

The two sides further agreed to develop a stronger domestic national team through consistent monitoring and scouting of players in the Ghanaian leagues.

“This will support the creation of a larger pool of talent and competition for selection to the senior national team.”

Major changes to youth development

The meeting also agreed to introduce a new structure for the development of Ghana’s youth national teams.

A technical head will be appointed to coordinate the U15, U17 and U20 development pathway, with each team to have its own dedicated technical team.

The structure will also include appropriate competition arrangements and a system for tracking the progression of players through the various age groups.

The Ministry and GFA have additionally agreed to put U18 and U19 competitions on hold after the completion of the ongoing competitions at those levels.

The statement said this will ensure an orderly transition to the new development structure.

GFA to work with schools and academies

The GFA Technical Directorate will also be required to work with the National Schools and Grassroots Sports programme and football academies to strengthen league development and player progression.

The move forms part of a broader attempt to create a more coordinated pathway from grassroots football into the national teams.

The statement said:

“The GFA Technical Directorate will work with the National Schools and Grassroots Sports programme and football academies to strengthen league development and player progression.”

Public Interest Committee to oversee reforms

The Ministry and GFA will also establish a Public Interest Committee to supervise and coordinate the implementation of the agreed reforms.

The committee is expected to provide an oversight mechanism as the two institutions implement the measures agreed at Friday’s meeting.

“The GFA in collaboration with the ministry will constitute the Public Interest Committee to supervise and coordinate implementation of the reforms.”

The statement did not disclose the proposed membership of the committee.

Prampram technical hub

The meeting further discussed the relocation of the technical hub to the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence at Prampram.

The Ministry and GFA also discussed changes to the management structure of the national teams.

Under the proposal, the membership of each national team’s management committee will be reduced from five members to three.

The statement said further discussions will be held to determine the exact structure, with emphasis on clearly defined responsibilities, efficient administration and expenditure control.

FIFA cooperation agreement

The Ministry and GFA are also expected to work towards signing a FIFA standard cooperation agreement.

According to the statement, the agreement will formalise the respective responsibilities of the Ministry and the GFA and provide a framework for implementing the reforms agreed at the meeting.

The statement said the engagements form part of continuing efforts to establish a clear roadmap for strengthening Ghanaian football.

“The Ministry will maintain dialogue with the GFA and relevant stakeholders, monitor implementation and provide updates on progress.”

The Ministry acknowledged the concerns expressed by Ghanaians over the national teams and said those concerns would remain central to the reform process.

“The Ministry assures Ghanaians that their concerns have been heard and remain central to this process.”

It added that public support for Ghanaian football must be matched by sustained institutional action.

“The public’s commitment to our football must be matched by sustained institutional action to restore confidence and improve performance.”

The first major deadline from the meeting is October 9, when the five-member Technical Search Committee is expected to submit its recommendation for the next Black Stars head coach.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.