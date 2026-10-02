UNDP invites Mahama Ayariga to Northern Peace Conference in Tamale

Audio By Carbonatix
The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has invited the Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mahama Ayariga, to participate in the Northern Peace Conference scheduled for October 26 to 27, 2026, in Tamale.
The two-day conference, to be held at the Global Dreams Hotel, is being organised by the UNDP in partnership with the Parliamentary Northern Caucus, the National Peace Council and the Northern Development Authority.
In the invitation signed by UNDP Resident Representative Niloy Banerjee, the organisation said the conference would form part of ongoing efforts “to strengthen peacebuilding, social cohesion, and inclusive dialogue across Northern Ghana.”
The UNDP said the conference would provide “a strategic platform for policymakers, traditional authorities, civil society actors, development partners, youth and women representatives, security institutions, and other key stakeholders” to reflect on emerging peace and security dynamics, share lessons from ongoing initiatives and identify practical pathways for sustaining peace and development in the region.
The organisation further said Mr Ayariga’s participation would be valuable given the Ministry’s role in “advancing peace, strengthening social cohesion, and supporting Ghana’s sustainable development agenda.”
It added that his “participation, perspectives and expertise will enrich the discussions and contribute significantly to shaping policy and programmatic actions” aimed at advancing peacebuilding and sustainable development outcomes in Northern Ghana.
The Minister’s office has been asked to confirm his participation by October 7, 2026, with the UNDP indicating that a representative would follow up with the Ministry to address any questions or clarifications ahead of the conference.
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