NACOC demands tighter port controls to prevent Tema Harbour drug trafficking

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has called for stronger coordination among security agencies operating at the Tema Harbour to prevent the port from being exploited as a transit point for narcotic drugs.

The Director-General of NACOC, Major-General Maxwell Obuba Mantey, made the call during a working visit to key operational areas of the Tema Harbour on Thursday, October 1, 2026.

He said there must be closer collaboration and information-sharing among the various agencies responsible for port security, particularly amid growing concerns over narcotic consignments linked to Ghana.

Major-General Mantey stressed that no container should leave the port without the required clearance and authorisation from NACOC and other relevant security agencies.

He also cautioned against competition among agencies, insisting that national security must take precedence over institutional interests.

“There should be no turf wars among agencies, but rather closer collaboration and information-sharing to prevent the Tema Port from being exploited as a transit point for narcotic drugs,” he said.

The visit covered the MPS Export and Import Scan, MPS Main Office and the ACS Export Terminal.

At the MPS Export and Import Scan, the delegation was briefed on the scanning process, including how container images are generated and forwarded to the Ghana Revenue Authority’s Customs Division for interpretation.

Major-General Mantey subsequently engaged officers on existing procedures and operational challenges, with discussions focusing on ways to strengthen the detection and interception of illicit consignments.

He said recent developments had implications for Ghana’s international reputation and maintained that NACOC would not protect anyone found culpable of wrongdoing.

“The agenda is to develop our country and protect the good image of Ghana,” he said.

The NACOC Director-General later met the Chief Executive Officer of MPS, Mohammed Samara, who expressed concern over recent narcotic seizures abroad linked to Ghana.

Mr Samara assured the delegation of MPS’s commitment to working with state institutions to strengthen security at the port.

He also said MPS would create opportunities for NACOC and other security agencies to undertake relevant training and operate effectively within its scan rooms.

Major-General Mantey acknowledged the role of MPS as a private-sector partner in port operations but stressed that commercial considerations should not override national security and Ghana’s international reputation.

He assured MPS that NACOC would collaborate with the company to provide appropriate software and relevant training for its officers and other security agencies to improve their capacity to detect and prevent drug trafficking through the port.

The final stop was the ACS Export Terminal, where Major-General Mantey interacted with officers and urged them to remain vigilant, diligent and professional in carrying out their duties.

The working visit forms part of NACOC’s broader efforts to strengthen inter-agency cooperation and tighten security measures at Ghana’s ports amid heightened scrutiny of narcotics trafficking through the country. NACOC has in recent months also stressed the need for stronger intelligence-sharing and coordinated action to tackle increasingly sophisticated drug trafficking networks.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.