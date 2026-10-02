2 injured amid gunshots during raid at Nawara Mining office at Nsuapemso

Residents of Nsuapemso in the Fanteakwa South District of the Eastern Region were thrown into fear and panic on Thursday, October 1, 2026, after gunshots reportedly rang out during a security operation at the offices of Nawara Mining Company.

Personnel from the National Security, the Ghana Armed Forces and the Ghana Police Service reportedly stormed the company’s office to arrest its Managing Director, Accountant and other staff.

Two persons are reported to have sustained injuries during the incident.

The arrested persons were subsequently taken to the Eastern South Regional Police Command for further investigation.

Queenmother of Nsuapemso, Obaapayin Kyerewaa I, said the sound of gunfire sent residents scrambling for safety, with several people forced to remain indoors while the operation was underway.

She expressed concern over what she described as growing insecurity linked to mining activities in the area.

The incident is the latest development in an escalating dispute over control of the mining concession involving Nawara Mining Company and CMS & A&A PRO Mining Company, which is said to be managing the revoked Nawara mining concession.

Nawara Mining Company maintains that its concession was taken over despite a court injunction issued on February 19, 2026, which the company says allowed it to continue operating while the underlying dispute was being determined.

The company has also alleged that armed personnel and civilians previously entered its mining site, seized equipment and gold-bearing materials, and damaged or destroyed parts of its mining infrastructure.

Nawara subsequently petitioned the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to investigate an alleged raid on August 12.

According to the company, the petition includes allegations of a death, gunshot injuries, destruction of mining equipment and the seizure of gold and gold concentrate valued at more than GH¢100 million.

The allegations have not been independently established.

The latest incident is expected to add to tensions over control of the large-scale gold-mining concession in the Akyem Hemang/Nsuapemso area of the Fanteakwa South District.

The dispute has involved Nawara’s mining lease, an earlier administrative termination, subsequent court proceedings and competing claims over the right to operate the concession.

Nawara Mining Company says it has held the concession since 2011 and that its mining lease was renewed in 2020.

The company further maintains that the renewed lease remains valid until 2029.

The latest security operation and arrests have heightened concerns among residents as the dispute over the concession continues.

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