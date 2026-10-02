JoyNews’ Esther Esi Nkrumah selected for UK Media Excellence for Emerging Technology Fellowship

JoyNews journalist Esther Esi Nkrumah of the Multimedia Group has been selected as a fellow of the UK Media Excellence for Emerging Technology (UK MEET) Fellowship.

She emerged successful from a highly competitive selection process involving more than 500 applications from journalists and content creators across Ghana and Nigeria.

Her selection places her among the 13 percent of applicants admitted to the fellowship, which is designed to strengthen journalism on science, technology and emerging innovations.

The selection process involved independent assessments of eligible applications by two reviewers. Successful candidates were distinguished by their reporting track records, clear perspectives and story pitches built around questions considered worthy of investigation.

The fellowship is delivered by Imperial College London through Imperial Global Ghana, with support from the British High Commission.

The programme will begin with residential training in Accra, where fellows will engage with researchers working in areas including artificial intelligence, climate change and health technology.

Participants will be equipped with practical skills to scrutinise scientific and technological claims, verify information, identify relevant data and translate complex scientific developments into accessible stories for their audiences.

The fellowship will also feature hands-on editorial clinics to help participants refine their story ideas, strengthen their sources and develop publication strategies for their proposed reports.

It will further provide opportunities for science and technology journalists across the region to build professional networks, collaborate and share knowledge.

The UK MEET Fellowship comes amid growing public interest in emerging technologies and their implications for society.

The programme seeks to strengthen journalism’s role in ensuring that technological developments are accurately reported, critically examined and clearly understood by the public.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.