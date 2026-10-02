Afoko can give NPP ‘new identity’ ahead of 2028 to overcome NDC – Political scientist, Dr Amakye-Boateng

Political Science lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr Kwasi Amakye-Boateng, has argued that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has “extra work to do” to present a convincing alternative to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the 2028 elections.

Speaking on Precise FM, Dr Amakye-Boateng said the NPP faces a tougher task because of what he described as improvements in Ghana’s economy under President John Dramani Mahama.

He said President Mahama had performed creditably on inflation and the exchange rate, underscoring the need for strong leadership within the NPP to make the party attractive to Ghanaians ahead of the next general election.

Dr Amakye-Boateng said the NPP’s attempts to attribute the economic improvement mainly to the government’s GoldBod policies did not fully answer why the party itself did not achieve similar results when it was in government.

He linked the challenge facing the NPP to the record of the party’s flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who served as Vice President under the Akufo-Addo administration.

According to him, Dr Bawumia could face questions about any new economic proposals he presents during the next election cycle because of his role in the previous government.

“Bawumia's integrity has been on the line because he participated in Akufo-Addo's government,” he said.

He argued that if Dr Bawumia campaigns on policies that differ from those implemented under the previous administration, voters could ask why he did not pursue those policies while in government.

“If Bawumia campaigns and tells the electorate about new policies he intends to bring, that would be compromised because people would ask him, 'Why didn't you do that when you were in the erstwhile NPP government?'” he said.

For Dr Amakye-Boateng, the NPP’s response should begin with a change in its internal leadership and identity.

He said a new leadership structure could allow the party to distance itself from its previous record and present a fresh political message to voters.

He consequently backed former NPP National Chairman Awentami Paul Afoko for the National Chairmanship position, arguing that his election could help place the party on a new trajectory.

“With a new identity starting with the election of Awentami Paul Afoko, then they would be on a new trajectory that would appeal to the masses,” he said.

The NPP is scheduled to hold its national executive elections on October 3, 2026, as it reorganises ahead of the 2028 general election.

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