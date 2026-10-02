‘Real poll will be Saturday’s vote’ – Ahiagbah dismisses Global InfoAnalytics survey

Audio By Carbonatix
New Patriotic Party (NPP) National First Vice Chairman aspirant Richard Ahiagbah has rejected a recent poll by Global InfoAnalytics that places four of his contenders ahead of him in the race.
The NPP Director of Communications said the poll would not determine the outcome of the party’s national officers’ elections, insisting that the decision ultimately rested with delegates when they cast their ballots.
The poll placed Nana Akomea, Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, Henry Nana Boakye and Kodjo Fosu Boadu ahead of Mr Ahiagbah ahead of the elections scheduled for Saturday, October 3, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.
Mr Ahiagbah dismissed the poll as part of the campaign process and said his attention remained on engaging delegates ahead of the election.
He was particularly critical of Global InfoAnalytics Chief Executive Officer, Mussa Dankwah, who conducted the poll.
“As for Mussa Dankwah, leave him alone. I mean, we know what he does is a transactional poll that he’s putting out. But we are focused. The real poll will be what we are going to get on Saturday,” he said.
Mr Ahiagbah also expressed confidence in his chances and urged delegates to consider what he described as the importance of regional balance in the party’s leadership.
He said that his election would support what he considers a broader strategy for the NPP as it seeks to expand its support base ahead of the 2028 general elections.
“To bring Richard in for regional balance is to accept a certain strategy that gets us in a position where we target this minority vote. Our preoccupation now as a party is to win. It is not to vote for a person or for not for a person. It is to vote for people who can lead,” he said.
He maintained that the focus of the election should be on choosing individuals capable of leading the party and helping it achieve its electoral objectives.
Meanwhile, aspiring NPP National Youth Organiser Clement Opoku Gyamfi, popularly known as CID, said the Global InfoAnalytics poll had motivated him to intensify his campaign ahead of Saturday’s elections.
He said the poll had strengthened his resolve to engage delegates and work harder as he seeks to secure the National Youth Organiser position.
The NPP’s national officers’ elections are scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 3, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, where delegates will vote to elect the party’s new national officer
Latest Stories
-
Five NDC youth organisers in Western Region pay courtesy call on Armah-Kofi Buah
11 minutes
-
NACOC demands tighter port controls to prevent Tema Harbour drug trafficking
14 minutes
-
Ghana’s startup ecosystem must build sustainability into innovation – Ghana Hubs Network
25 minutes
-
Friday’s beachfront demolition was carried out at Labadi Beach Hotel’s request, not for flood mitigation – Stan Dogbe
26 minutes
-
LA 2028: Mukarama returns to Black Queens squad for Olympic Games qualifiers
28 minutes
-
Fusaini Yakubu Abanga leads NPP National Youth Organiser race with 45% in Global InfoAnalytics poll
43 minutes
-
Suame Methodist JHS marks 120 years with a call for STEM innovation
52 minutes
-
Global fashion coalition launches in the heart of Kantamanto Market
56 minutes
-
‘No concrete commitments from government’ – Brong Ahafo teacher unions maintain strike
1 hour
-
Finance Minister demands greater returns from NLA after GH¢10 million dividend presentation
1 hour
-
National Customers’ Choice Awards set to celebrate Ghana’s best customer-centred brands
1 hour
-
ICEE Conference: Ghana must get governance right to solve transport problems – Ing. Ludwig Hesse
1 hour
-
Luv Fm journalists Clinton Yeboah, Nana Boakye Dankwah Yiadom selected for UK MEET emerging technology fellowship
1 hour
-
VRA warns payment delays, inter-utility debt threaten liquidity despite GH¢8.9bn revenue in 2025
1 hour
-
NPP congress: 7,163 delegates to elect national officers in Kumasi tomorrow
1 hour