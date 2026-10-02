NPP congress: 7,163 delegates to elect national officers in Kumasi tomorrow

A total of 7,163 delegates from across Ghana are expected to participate in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) National Delegates Congress and national officers’ elections on Saturday, October 3, 2026, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

The congress will be held in two parts, with delegates expected to consider proposed amendments to portions of the party’s constitution before voting to elect national officers.

Forty-five aspirants are contesting nine national executive positions, including National Chairman, Vice Chairman, General Secretary, National Organiser, National Women’s Organiser, National Youth Organiser, National Nasara Organiser, National Treasurer and National Communications Director.

Proposed constitutional amendments

Sources say the proposed constitutional amendments are expected to be fewer than 20.

They include proposals that were not implemented during the party’s last constitutional amendment conference in Accra in January 2026, as well as new proposals that the party believes require further consideration.

One of the key proposals concerns the designation of the leader of the party.

At the January 31 conference, the NPP introduced a provision stating that the National Chairman would be the leader of the party at all material times.

However, following further deliberations, the party is proposing an amendment to make the party’s flagbearer the leader of the party.

Another proposal concerns the election of Vice Chairpersons.

Under the current arrangement, all candidates contest the position of National First Vice Chairman, with the first, second and third Vice Chairpersons determined according to the order of votes received.

Under the proposed amendment, candidates would instead apply for and contest specific Vice Chairperson positions.

Delegates will also be asked to approve the appointment of three additional Vice Chairpersons who would not be subjected to elections.

Other proposals include the creation of Deputy Communications Officer positions and making the IT Officer an executive position.

Based on the procedure adopted at the party’s Legon conference, the Chairperson of the Constitutional Amendment Committee or the chairperson’s representative is expected to read out the motions arising from the proposed amendments before delegates vote by voice.

Delegate breakdown

The election of national executives is expected to be a major component of the congress.

The 7,163 delegates are drawn from all 16 regions, with the Ashanti Region recording the highest number at 1,122.

Greater Accra follows with 773 delegates, while the Eastern Region has 732.

The Savannah Region has the lowest number of delegates at 184, followed by Western North with 223.

Of the total delegates, 2,745 are expected to vote in the National Youth Organiser race, while 1,275 will participate in the National Women’s Organiser election and 858 in the National Nasara Organiser contest.

The Baba Yara Sports Stadium has been prepared to host the congress, with the city also witnessing increased activity ahead of the event.

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