Luv Fm journalists Clinton Yeboah, Nana Boakye Dankwah Yiadom selected for UK MEET emerging technology fellowship

Two journalists with the Kumasi unit of the Multimedia Group, Clinton Yeboah and Nana Boakye Dankwah Yiadom, have been selected for the UK Media Excellence for Emerging Technology (UK MEET) Fellowship.

The two Luv 99.5FM journalists were selected from more than 500 applications submitted by journalists and content creators across Ghana and Nigeria.

Their selection places them among the 13 percent of applicants admitted to the fellowship, which seeks to strengthen journalism on science, technology and emerging innovations.

The selection process involved independent assessments of eligible applications by two reviewers. Successful candidates were assessed on the strength of their reporting records, clarity of perspective and story pitches built around questions considered worthy of investigation.

The fellowship is delivered by Imperial College London through Imperial Global Ghana, with support from the British High Commission.

The programme will begin with residential training in Accra, where fellows will engage with researchers working in areas including artificial intelligence, climate change and health technology.

Participants will receive practical training in scrutinising scientific and technological claims, verifying information, identifying relevant data and translating complex developments into accessible stories for their audiences.

The programme will also feature editorial clinics designed to help fellows refine their story ideas, strengthen their sources and develop publication strategies for their proposed reports.

Beyond the training, the fellowship seeks to build professional networks among science and technology journalists across the region, creating opportunities for collaboration and knowledge-sharing.

The UK MEET Fellowship comes at a time of growing public interest in emerging technologies and their impact on society.

The programme aims to strengthen the role of journalism in ensuring that technological developments are accurately reported, critically examined and presented in ways that the public can understand.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.