Families pick Luv Fm Family Party to celebrate Easter Monday with music and more

The much-anticipated Easter edition of the Luv FM Family Party in the Park at the plush Rattray Park in Kumasi has come alive as families converge to renew bonds and entertain themselves on Easter Monday.

Parents and their wards are queuing with excitement, as the tone is set for what promises to be a fun-packed day where laughter and bonding are assured.

Patrons will enjoy good live music performances, vibrant kids’ playful activities, good food, and moments of community togetherness.

The green spaces of the Kumasi Rattary Park are hosting an attraction for the families trooping in for the Luv FM Family Party in the Park.

Easter Monday at the Rattray Park is giving them a wide range of activities for children and their families to choose from.

While some children made their way to the premises holding hands with their parents, others are seen enjoying face painting, bouncing castles, trampolines, electric trains, and swimming pools inside the premises.

“I have not come here before, it’s my first time, and I even came with a neighbour. There’s so much fun here.

“I will play all the games here. I have seen the swimming pool and the bouncy castle. I won’t spare them at all,” the kids said.

The adults, on the other hand, are relaxed around their tables, chatting and sharing meals as they soak in the communal spirit of the event.

This year, organisers say the higher attendance is expected, considering the rich and premium packages patrons would enjoy.

An Arabian family of seven is bending in the crowd as they enjoy their first time experience at the Luv FM Family Party.

“We were looking for a place to rest with our family, and this place seemed the most exciting,” they said.

Tables and tents have already been mounted to provide kids with toys, meals and fun activities, supporting business organisations.

The 2026 Luv FM Family Party in the Park (Easter Edition) at the Rattray Park is proudly sponsored by Indomie Ghana, Tasty Tom Ghana, and Didi Shito.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.