Cash for awards controversy: Minority demands parliamentary inquiry

Habib Iddrisu

The Minority in Parliament has intensified calls for a full-scale investigation into the recently held Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Honours, urging the House to establish a bipartisan committee to examine allegations that have raised serious concerns about the integrity of the awards scheme.

The demand follows claims that individuals may have been required to make substantial financial payments in order to secure recognition under the programme, allegations that have triggered widespread public debate and renewed scrutiny of award schemes operating in the country.

Raising the matter on the floor of Parliament on Thursday, June 11, the Deputy Minority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for Tolon, Habib Iddrisu, argued that the controversy had reached a stage where a transparent and independent inquiry had become necessary.

According to him, Parliament owes the public a duty to establish whether the awards were conferred through a credible, merit-based process or whether other considerations influenced the selection of recipients.

His intervention comes in the wake of allegations by the Director-General of the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA), Professor Michael Kpessa-Whyte, who publicly claimed that he was asked to pay GH¢50,000 in exchange for receiving an award under the honours scheme.

The allegation has generated significant public interest, with governance experts, civil society groups and political observers questioning the standards and procedures used in selecting award recipients.

The controversy has also reignited discussions about the proliferation of honours and recognition programmes in the country and the need for greater transparency in their operations.

Addressing the House, Mr Iddrisu maintained that explanations provided so far by government officials had failed to adequately address the concerns raised by the public.

“Listening to the issue and the response given by the Minister for Government Communication, Mr. Speaker, if you can kindly direct to set up a committee to investigate the matter,” he stated.

He further called for a bipartisan approach to ensure credibility and public confidence in the outcome of any investigation.

“A bipartisan committee should investigate this matter so that we know the criteria for the awards. We deserve the truth,” he added.

Public confidence

The Minority's call comes amid growing concern over the potential impact of the allegations on public confidence in honours and recognition schemes intended to celebrate excellence and service.

The controversy underscores the importance of transparent nomination processes, independent assessment mechanisms and clearly defined criteria for selecting award recipients.

They argue that where questions arise regarding the legitimacy of awards, institutions must be willing to subject their procedures to public scrutiny to protect the integrity of the honours system.

The latest development is expected to add pressure on Parliament's leadership to determine whether a formal inquiry should be established and, if so, the scope of its mandate.

Should a committee be constituted, it is expected to examine the nomination process, selection procedures, governance structures and any financial obligations associated with participation in the awards programme.

The controversy continues to generate discussion both within and outside Parliament, with many observers insisting that a thorough investigation would help restore confidence and provide clarity on the circumstances surrounding the awards scheme.

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