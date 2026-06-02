Ministers from Nigeria, Mali and Ghana to address 19th edition of WAMPEX

WAMPEX has confirmed the participation of ministers from Nigeria, Mali and Ghana, as the 19th edition of the West African Mining and Power Expo takes shape as one of the most significant convening events for the region's mining sector. The event, scheduled for 3 - 5 June 2026 at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, Accra, has also received formal endorsement from Ghana's Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.

Mr. Oladele Henry Alake, Honourable Minister for Solid Minerals Development, Nigeria, John A. Jinapor, Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Ghana and Pr. Tiémoko Traoré, Minister for Energy and Water, Mali, have confirmed their participation. Their participation underscores the growing recognition among governments across the region of WAMPEX as a key forum for addressing the policy, investment and operational challenges facing the sector.

Ghana's Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has also confirmed its endorsement of the event. In a letter to the Ghana Chamber of Mines dated 4 May 2026, the Ministry expressed its support for WAMPEX and confirmed its intention to participate, citing its role as a key stakeholder in Ghana's mining industry. Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah (MP), Honourable Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, is confirmed to address the conference as part of the opening ceremony on 3 June.

Commenting ahead of the event, Adele Tolken, Events Director, dmg events, said,

"Having ministers from Nigeria and Mali address the conference, alongside the formal endorsement and participation of Ghana's Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, gives WAMPEX a level of government engagement that reflects the importance of what is being discussed in that room. The combination of high-level policy dialogue and a 250-plus exhibitor show floor makes for a genuinely valuable three days for anyone working in West African mining."

Conference theme and programme overview

Running across two full conference days, the WAMPEX conference will be organized around the central theme: "How can responsible mining and power accelerate West Africa's sustainable development?" Sessions will address some of the most pressing questions facing the sector, including fiscal regimes and state ownership, critical mineral strategy, mine-to-market traceability, community development, security across the Sahel region, and the financing of West Africa's mining and energy sectors.

The programme includes panel discussions, keynote addresses, one-on-one sessions and sponsor presentations across three parallel conference halls, giving delegates the breadth to engage with the topics most relevant to their work.

In addition to the ministerial addresses, the confirmed speaker lineup includes:

Michael Edem Akafia, President, Ghana Chamber of Mines and Vice President, External Affairs, Gold Fields West Africa, who will chair the opening ceremony; Joshua Mortoti, Chief Executive Officer, Vortex Resources, who will feature in a one-on-one session with Dr. Ken Ashigbey, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, on Day 1; and Catherine Kuupol Kuutor, Tarkwa Mine Manager, Gold Fields Ghana, who will close Day 2 in a one-on-one session moderated by Dr. Ashigbey. The conference will also feature senior representatives from Atlantic Lithium, Newcore Gold, Sandvik Mining, Endeavour Mining, the Ghana GoldBod, the Minerals Commission of Ghana, the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, the Geological Survey Authority, the Environmental Protection Authority, SOPAMIB (Société de Participation Minière du Burkina Faso), the Ivorian and Togolese Chambers of Mines as well as a range of regional and international institutions.

Exhibition and event features

Alongside the conference, the exhibition will feature more than 250 exhibitors from 26 countries across 5,000sqm of exhibition space. Seven countries are making their debut at WAMPEX this year: Mongolia, France, South Korea, Belgium, Italy, Slovakia and the UAE. The exhibition currently stands at 51% local exhibitors and 49% international, reflecting the event's role in connecting Ghanaian and West African businesses with global suppliers and technology providers.

Event features include an Innovation Hub with workshops, live equipment demonstrations and a gala dinner. Among the exhibiting companies are AngloGold Ashanti, Gold Fields B5 Plus, Newmont, Zijin, Dutylex, Hexagon, FLSmidth, Liebherr Ghana, Sandvik Mining and Construction Ghana, Epiroc Equipment Ghana, Scania West Africa, Cummins Ghana, Weir Pumps and Diemme Filtration.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.