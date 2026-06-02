24 companies, two personalities honoured at 10th Ghana Manufacturing Awards in Accra

The 10th Ghana Manufacturing Awards has honoured 24 companies and two industry personalities for excellence, innovation, and outstanding contribution to Ghana’s manufacturing sector.

The ceremony, organised by Xodus Communications Limited and sponsored by PayAngel and JP Fuel Delivery, was held on Saturday, May 30, at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra. It was themed: “The Role of Manufacturing in Ghana’s 24-Hour Economy Agenda.”

Special honours and awards of the decade

The night opened with special recognitions, with Blowchem Industries Limited winning the Brand of the Decade 2026 award.

Rocksters B.P. Ltd was named Indigenous Company of the Decade 2026, while Twellium Industrial Company Limited received the Most Innovative Company of the Decade 2026 award.

Bel Aqua was inducted into the Hall of Fame 2026 as Water Producing Company of the Year, and the Shea Butter Museum was named Shea Butter Manufacturing Company of the Year 2026.

Top individual awards

Two personalities were also recognised for leadership in the sector.

Pawan Aidasani of Jay Kay Industries and Investments Ltd was named CEO of the Decade 2026, while Mukesh V. Thakwani of B5 Plus Ltd received the Entrepreneur of the Decade 2026 award. B5 Plus Ltd also emerged as the Manufacturing Company of the Decade 2026.

Multiple award winners dominate night

Qualiplast Limited emerged as one of the biggest winners, picking up three awards: Plastic Manufacturing Company of the Year (Household Plastics), Plastic Manufacturing Company of the Year (Industrial Plastics), and the overall Manufacturing Company of the Year.

Blowchem Industries / Bel Beverages also secured three awards: Beverages Producing Company of the Year (Non-Alcoholic), Soft Drink Producing Company of the Year, and the earlier announced Brand of the Decade.

Twellium Industrial Company Limited won two category awards: Confectionery Producing Company of the Year and Water Producing Company of the Year.

Olam Agri also secured two awards, namely Agro-Processing Company of the Year 2026 and Flour Manufacturing Company of the Year.

Alpha TND Ltd was recognised as both Electrical Manufacturing Company of the Year 2026 and Export Manufacturing Company of the Year 2026.

Fenaam Industries Limited won Best Growing Manufacturing Company of the Year and Emerging Brand of the Year.

Procus Ghana Limited took home Brand of the Year and FMCG Company of the Year 2026.

Jay Kay Industries & Investments Ltd also won two awards: Paper Product Manufacturing Company of the Year and Packaging Company of the Year (Paper Cartons). Rocksters B.P. Ltd, aside from its special recognition, also won Aluminium Manufacturing Company of the Year 2026 (Roofing Sector).

De United Foods Industries Limited received two awards: Food Processing Company of the Year and Product of the Year for its Indomie Instant Noodles brand.

Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC was named Beverages Producing Company of the Year (Alcoholic), while its Chief Executive Officer also received the CEO of the Year award.

Other category winners

Simba Industries Ltd won Cylinder Manufacturing Company of the Year, while Monolo Plant Ltd was named Concrete Products Manufacturing Company of the Year.

Texakana Limited received Furniture/Wood Products Manufacturing Company of the Year 2026.

Fan Milk PLC (FanMaxx) was awarded Dairy Products Manufacturing Company of the Year.

Keda (Ghana) Ceramics Co., Ltd received the Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility Award, in recognition of its contribution of over 4,500 direct jobs and more than 10,000 indirect jobs since commencing operations in 2016.

Trailer Kings Builder was named Fabrication Company of the Year, while Appointed Time Printing received Indigenous Manufacturing Company of the Year.

Nutrifoods Ghana Limited won the Manufacturing Innovations Award (Smart Technology 2026).

Geppetto Gelato was recognised as Promising Manufacturing Company of the Year, and AWA Roofing Sheets Company Limited rounded off the night as Start-Up of the Year 2026.

Industry calls for standards compliance

The Acting Director-General of the Ghana Standards Authority, Prof. George Agyei, urged manufacturers to treat standards compliance not as a regulatory burden, but as a strategic tool for accessing global and regional markets.

He noted that the biggest non-tariff barrier facing Ghanaian manufactured goods was not price or logistics, but the inability to demonstrate compliance with technical requirements in destination markets.

“A 24-hour economy producing non-conforming goods is a 24-hour economy generating liabilities,” he cautioned.

Organisers highlight innovation

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Xodus Communications, Richard Abbey Jnr., emphasised the importance of innovation in driving the manufacturing sector forward.

He noted that the awards recognise not only production excellence, but also corporate social responsibility and community impact, including support for health facilities and social initiatives.

He also announced that the Forty Under 40 Awards will be hosted in the United States for the first time next year.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.