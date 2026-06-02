Clashes continue in Lebanon after Israel and Hezbollah accept partial US truce 

An Israeli attack on the southern Lebanese city of Tyre on Monday caused damage to the Jabal Amel hospital and destroyed a nearby building.

Heavy fighting continues to rock southern Lebanon despite dynamic, high-stakes American diplomacy aimed at formalising a partial ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah. The persistent combat highlights the immense difficulty of decoupling localised border violence from broader, multilateral peace talks between the United States and Iran.

The cross-border exchange escalated sharply on Tuesday. Hezbollah announced that its fighters had targeted Israeli tanks in the southern Lebanese towns of Haddatha and Bayada with missiles and shells. Conversely, the Israeli military confirmed it had successfully intercepted two projectiles fired from Lebanon in the early hours of Tuesday morning, reporting no casualties.

Ground realities underscore a widening gap between diplomatic pronouncements and tactical actions. Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported multiple Israeli strikes across various southern sectors, noting that a "very violent" explosion from a large-scale demolition rocked the town of Debbine. The agency also reported that overnight Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon killed six people, including a Syrian citizen in a village near the city of Nabatiyeh. Additional strikes targeted areas near the strategic Beaufort Castle.

According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, an afternoon airstrike in the port city of Tyre caused heavy damage to the Jabal Amel Hospital, blowing out windows and shaking women and children inside. At least 3,433 people have been killed in Lebanon, and more than 1 million people have been displaced since the war began on March 2.

The ministry's data does not distinguish between combatants and civilians. On the opposite side of the border, Israel states that 25 of its soldiers and four Israeli civilians have been killed over the same period, though Netanyahu’s office later revised the toll to at least 26 Israeli soldiers and one defence contractor killed in or near southern Lebanon, alongside two civilians killed in northern Israel. The latest Israeli military casualty occurred overnight when a soldier was killed in southern Lebanon by a hard-to-detect Hezbollah fibre-optic drone.

High-Stakes Phone Diplomacy and Mixed Directives

The persistent violence follows an intense burst of emergency social media diplomacy and direct telephonic interventions by U.S. President Donald Trump. Writing on Truth Social, President Trump struck a highly optimistic tone regarding his separate conversations with regional leaders.

"I had a very productive call with Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, of Israel, and there will be no Troops going to Beirut, and any Troops that are on their way have already been turned back," the US president wrote. "Likewise, through highly placed Representatives, I had a very good call with Hezbollah, and they agreed that all shooting will stop - That Israel will not attack them, and they will not attack Israel."

The Lebanese Embassy in Washington confirmed that the Iran-backed militant network had accepted the American proposal, stating, "Under the proposal, Israeli strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs are to cease in exchange for Hezbollah refraining from carrying out attacks against Israel." The embassy added that the plan, initially proposed as a gradual de-escalation framework by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, is intended to eventually expand to include the rest of Lebanon.

However, statements emerging from Jerusalem cast the understanding less as a mutual truce and more as a conditional warning. A joint statement by Netanyahu and Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz ordered strikes on "terror targets" in Beirut's southern suburbs in response to repeated ceasefire violations and "attacks against our cities and citizens." Furthermore, Defence Minister Katz explicitly denied that a formal ceasefire was in effect in Lebanon.

Netanyahu asserted that strikes on the capital would proceed "if Hezbollah does not stop attacking our cities and civilians," reiterating that Israeli forces would continue to operate in southern Lebanon. Following these warnings, the Israeli military's Arabic spokesman instructed residents to evacuate the Dahiyeh suburb, prompting large numbers of people to flee and jam local roads. Among them was Mohammed Farhat, a 23-year-old university student, who fled his home in Haret Hreik on a motorcycle with his family, stating, "We are worried. I am used to it, but left for my parents."

Backchannel Friction and the Geopolitical Cascade

The friction between Washington and its closest regional ally reached a boiling point behind closed doors. Sources familiar with the matter indicated that President Trump’s telephone call with Prime Minister Netanyahu became highly contentious as the American president pressured Israel to scale back its operations to protect wider diplomatic objectives. Trump reportedly used expletives to convey his disapproval of the planned offensive, explicitly reminding Netanyahu of past American support and warning that a prolonged bombardment of Lebanon could further isolate Israel internationally.

The stakes extend far beyond the line of control in southern Lebanon. United States negotiators are currently racing to secure a broader, permanent deal with Tehran to reopen the critical Strait of Hormuz waterway and extend an existing U.S.-Iran ceasefire that took effect on April 8. The primary complication stems from the fact that the broader three-month-old war began on March 2, when Hezbollah launched retaliatory rockets into Israel following an Israeli strike that killed Iran's supreme leader, dragging Lebanon into the triangular conflict between the U.S., Israel, and Iran.

The intertwining of these two conflicts was made clear when Iran temporarily signalled a suspension of indirect negotiations with the U.S., citing Israeli operations in Beirut's southern suburbs. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi underscored Tehran's holistic view of the region's conflicts on social media.

The US-Iran truce was "unequivocally a ceasefire on all fronts, including in Lebanon", and "its violation on one front is a violation of the ceasefire on all fronts."

Further raising the geopolitical stakes, Iran's affiliated Tasnim news agency warned that Tehran and its regional proxies could "activate other fronts, including the Bab al-Mandab Strait" at the entrance of the Red Sea—a choke point essential to global maritime commerce.

Energy Markets Mirror Diplomatic Whiplash

The global economy remains acutely sensitive to these diplomatic shifts, with energy markets fluctuating rapidly based on the perceived stability of the U.S.-Iran channel. The war has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly one-fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas supplies typically transit.

Following Monday's initial reports of a suspension in diplomacy, Brent crude, the global benchmark, surged by nearly $5 a barrel [approximately GH₵ 58.90] to hit $97.44 [approximately GH₵ 1,147.84] before settling slightly lower. However, prices reversed course on Tuesday as regional sources confirmed that U.S.-Iran talks were back on track and that Tehran was actively reviewing its final draft proposal. The semi-official Mehr news agency clarified that "Iran’s final draft is still under discussion in Tehran and that no official response has yet been delivered," noting that an informed source stated that the United States’ "history of failing to honour commitments, along with longstanding distrust, has led Iran to approach the matter with extreme caution" while seeking "real and tangible benefits." Brent crude subsequently fell 2% to $93.08 a barrel [approximately GH₵ 1,096.48], while West Texas Intermediate slipped to $90.43 [approximately GH₵ 1,065.27].

The maritime threat remains tangible. The state-affiliated Fars news agency recently broadcast footage of an MSC-branded cargo vessel, identified by Iran's Revolutionary Guards as the "MSC Sariska," bearing a large hole at its waterline from a cruise missile strike in the Persian Gulf. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations confirmed two explosions and a localised fire aboard a vessel in that sector, urging regional shipping to transit with extreme caution.

Parallel Tracks of Dialogue and Multilateral Censures

Despite the volatile security environment, diplomatic tracks are moving forward in the U.S. capital. Direct Israel-Lebanon talks—the first formal sessions between the non-diplomatic neighbours in over three decades—are scheduled to continue in Washington, facilitated in part by weekend de-escalation pressure from Qatar. While Hezbollah rejects direct participation, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun reconfirmed Beirut’s participation, stating that his government continues to work to end "the suffering of the Lebanese in general and the southerners in particular," while reiterating that negotiations are "safer" than war and aimed at expanding the geographic scope of areas spared from military action.

Simultaneously, the political landscape remains split between local assurances and international mandates. Lebanese Parliament Chief Nabih Berri stated he could guarantee Hezbollah’s "full, comprehensive and immediate commitment to a ceasefire," while questioning "who will force Israel to stop its aggression?" Conversely, Saudi Arabia issued a statement through its Foreign Ministry, noting that it "categorically rejects" Israel's movement into Lebanon and called on the international community to halt deeper incursions.

At the United Nations Security Council, Assistant Secretary-General Martha Pobee reminded member states that Israel's ground incursions violate Lebanon's territorial integrity and the landmark 2006 Security Council resolution, while simultaneously accusing Hezbollah of violating the same resolution by failing to disarm. U.S. Ambassador Mike Waltz countered during the emergency meeting, arguing that peace would arrive "if Hezbollah immediately ceases its attacks, as apparently it’s promised, and the government of Lebanon asserts its full sovereignty, rebuilds, and brings its people home." Meanwhile, Lebanon’s U.N. Ambassador Ahmad Arafa commended the Trump administration for its "constructive efforts aimed at giving diplomacy a chance."

Though President Trump told reporters he believes an agreement to stabilise the region and reopen global shipping routes is reachable "over the next week," market analysts remain cautious. Mohit Kumar, chief European economist at Jefferies, noted that both sides are actively seeking to gain an "upper hand" in negotiations through these calibrated exchanges of fire, suggesting that neither Washington nor Tehran is likely to completely abandon the progress made and return to an unmitigated bombing campaign.

The Interlocking Path of Regional Diplomacy

The current friction illustrates the delicate mechanics of modern Middle Eastern diplomacy, where local battlefield successes are constantly leveraged against sweeping regional frameworks. By linking the security of Beirut directly to the reopening of global energy corridors, all parties are testing the limits of coercive negotiation. Whether President Trump’s characteristically direct brand of personal diplomacy can permanently bridge the gap between Israel's immediate security demands and Iran's broader strategic ambitions remains the central question hanging over the upcoming Washington talks. For now, the survival of the broader U.S.-Iran truce depends entirely on the ability of international mediators to contain the volatile frontlines of southern Lebanon.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.