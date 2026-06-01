US and Iran trade strikes as Trump demands changes to proposed peace deal to end war

Donald Trump

A fragile, two-month-old ceasefire between the United States and Iran neared the brink of collapse over the weekend. Both nations traded heavy military strikes while diplomats attempted to negotiate a permanent end to the war. The latest escalation has rippled across the region, pulling in neighbouring Gulf states and sending global energy markets into a tailspin.

The exchange of fire began following what U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) described as "aggressive Iranian actions that included the shootdown of a US MQ-1 drone that was operating over international waters." In response, the U.S. military launched what it termed "self-defence strikes on Iranian radar and command and control sites for drones" over Saturday and Sunday. The operations targeted positions in the coastal city of Goruk and on Qeshm, an island strategically located in the Strait of Hormuz.

According to American military officials, the operation successfully neutralised the immediate hazards. “US fighter aircraft swiftly responded by eliminating Iranian air defences, a ground control station, and two one-way attack drones that posed clear threats to ships transiting regional waters,” Central Command said. The military added that no U.S. service members were harmed in the operation. However, newly released satellite images underscore the broader toll of the conflict, revealing that Iranian attacks have damaged 20 U.S. military sites since the war began.

Tehran quickly launched a retaliatory response. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced Monday that its aerospace force had targeted the source of what it called a U.S. attack on a telecommunications tower on Sirik Island in Hormozgan province. In a statement carried by Iranian state media, the IRGC warned that if U.S. attacks continued, its response would be “completely different” and Washington would be responsible for the consequences.

Kuwait Intercepts Hostile Fire

The geography of the conflict expanded early Monday morning. Kuwait's military reported that its air defence systems were actively engaged in repelling incoming aerial threats. State news agency KUNA reported that air raid sirens sounded across the country as defences scrambled to neutralise the danger.

The Kuwaiti army said in a post on X that it was “currently responding to hostile missile and drone threats” and that any sounds of explosions were the result of air defence systems intercepting attacks. While the initial military statement did not explicitly name the source of the attack, Kuwait hosts a vital U.S. air base that has previously been targeted by Iran and its regional proxies. A source familiar with the matter confirmed that a previous Iranian ballistic missile was intercepted near Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, leading to minor injuries among base personnel due to falling debris.

The political fallout in Kuwait City was immediate. The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry released a statement condemning "in the strongest terms... the heinous and repeated Iranian attacks, which represent a dangerous escalation and a direct assault" on Kuwait. The ministry stated that the actions directly undermine regional de-escalation efforts. It affirmed that the country reserves the right to "take whatever measures are necessary" to defend itself.

Diplomatic Impasse and Trump's New Demands

The renewed combat operations coincide with a sudden slowdown in diplomatic negotiations in Washington. A key memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the hostilities—which broke out on February 28—seemed imminent last week when President Donald Trump declared the deal "largely finalised." However, a critical two-hour Friday meeting between Trump and his senior national security advisers concluded without a final determination after the president requested several text edits. The ongoing conflict has already claimed thousands of lives, mostly in Iran and Lebanon, and resulted in the deaths of 13 U.S. service members.

The proposed framework reportedly calls for a 60-day cessation of violence, the permanent reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and a baseline to restart negotiations on Iran's ballistic missile and nuclear programs. Yet, Trump’s eleventh-hour revisions have muddled the timeline. The president has insisted on significantly tougher language regarding Iran's nuclear commitments and a total guarantee for the uninhibited movement of maritime commerce. He has also expressed deep wariness over providing financial relief to Tehran, seeking to avoid any comparisons to the Obama-era nuclear agreement.

Despite the friction, Trump projected public confidence regarding the trajectory of the talks. “Iran really wants to make a deal, and it will be a good one for the U.S.A. and those that are with us,” Trump wrote in a social media post early Monday. He told critics of the diplomatic delay to “just sit back and relax,” adding in a parallel post that it would “all work out well in the end.”

Trump had previously detailed specific parameters for the agreement. He stated that Iran must agree to never have a nuclear weapon, the Strait of Hormuz must be reopened for “unrestricted shipping traffic, in both directions,” and that any mines in the waterway must be destroyed.

Divergent Positions Ground Progress

The adjustments demanded by Washington have met stiff resistance in Tehran. The shift exposes deep discrepancies between what American officials claim the deal will achieve and what Iranian negotiators are willing to concede.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf signalled that the legislature would block any agreement that fails to protect domestic interests. “The soldiers of the diplomatic battlefield have no trust in the words and promises of the enemy. What matters to us is tangible achievements that we must obtain, in exchange for which we will fulfil our commitments,” Tasnim cited Ghalibaf as saying.

Furthermore, Iranian officials have flatly denied American assertions that Tehran's nuclear capabilities are even a component of the current framework. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei asserted that “no negotiations have taken place on the details of the nuclear file. At this stage, our priority is ending the war.” Baghaei also rejected American claims regarding weapons seizures and financial terms. He noted that while the U.S. and Iran were exchanging messages, “no final result has been reached.” He instead accused the U.S. of violating the current terms, maintaining that U.S. attacks on Iran’s commercial shipping were “both a violation of the ceasefire and an act of aggression against Iran.”

Domestic critics in the U.S. have also voiced scepticism regarding the enforceability of Trump's proposed terms, particularly regarding the maritime restrictions. Delaware Sen. Chris Coons, a Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, cautioned that technology alone cannot fully neutralise Iranian asymmetric capabilities in the Gulf. “While we can use our technological superiority to bomb big factories in Iran, we’re not going to be able to stop them from having the power to use their mines to close the Strait of Hormuz and their drones to attack us and our allies,” Coons said on “Fox News Sunday.” “We’re going to need a tough deal to actually address this new capability that Iran has demonstrated in this war.”

The U.S. Maritime Blockade Continues

In tandem with the diplomatic deadlock, the U.S. Navy has maintained a strict operational blockade of Iranian ports. The policy was enacted to force the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran had effectively choked off a fifth of the world's oil supply.

The enforcement of this blockade turned kinetic over the weekend. U.S. Central Command reported that the military had disabled a Gambian-flagged commercial vessel, the M/V Lian Star. The ship was actively bound for an Iranian port in the Gulf of Oman. According to a CENTCOM statement, the military issued “more than 20 warnings” that the ship was violating the blockade. A U.S. Navy asset then fired a missile directly into the vessel's engine room, disabling its propulsion. The incident marks the fifth commercial ship disabled by American forces since the blockade's inception, while more than 100 other vessels have been forcibly redirected.

The Lebanon Complication

The path to a bilateral U.S.-Iran settlement is further obscured by Israel’s ongoing military offensive against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Despite the overarching regional ceasefire, Israeli ground operations have intensified deep inside Lebanese territory.

Tensions crested Sunday when Israeli troops captured Beaufort Ridge, a medieval Crusader-era castle occupying a highly strategic vantage point. The capture represents Israel's deepest ground incursion into Lebanon in more than a quarter-century. Following the milestone, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Sunday that Israel seeks direct control over more of Lebanon to guarantee its security architecture.

This northern front remains inextricably linked to the Washington-Tehran track. Iranian spokesperson Baghaei emphasised Monday that a ceasefire in Lebanon remains “integral” to any broader ceasefire, as well as “any final agreement to end the war.”

In an attempt to resolve these overlapping conflicts, U.S. officials confirmed that Secretary of State Marco Rubio held direct discussions with Prime Minister Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun. Rubio reportedly proposed an American diplomatic blueprint designed to “create space for gradual de-escalation and an effective cessation of hostilities.” Officials declined to clarify the timeline or immediate reception of those conversations.

Economic Toll and Energy Market Shockwaves

The combination of fresh military strikes, an unyielding maritime blockade, and Israel's expanded offensive shattered investor hopes for a swift diplomatic resolution. The events triggered an immediate reaction on Wall Street and global energy bourses.

In London and New York, crude oil futures surged as traders priced in the renewed risk of prolonged supply disruptions. International benchmark Brent crude futures rose 3.5% to $94.33 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures added 4% to reach $90.91 per barrel. The sudden spike reversed a temporary downward trend from the previous week, leaving overall oil prices up roughly 30% since the outbreak of the war on February 28.

The prolonged energy crunch is exerting severe pressure on domestic U.S. consumer markets. According to data from AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the U.S. stood at $4.34. While that figure reflects an 18-cent drop from the prior week, pump prices remain nearly 46% higher than they were before the war began. This persistent energy inflation has severely depressed domestic sentiment; a recent Gallup poll revealed that just 16% of Americans rate the current economy as excellent or good.

White House officials, however, sought to downplay the economic anxiety and emphasise the administration's strategic resilience. National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett stated that the federal government and private energy firms still hold "billions" of oil barrels in reserve. These are being systematically deployed to blunt the price shocks. The scale of that intervention was highlighted by the Energy Information Administration, which reported that the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) declined by an additional 9.1 million barrels in the third week of May, eclipsing a previous record decline of 8.6 million barrels set earlier in the month.

Hassett dismissed the public's negative economic perceptions, arguing that broader market metrics paint a more stable picture. “If they look at their wallets and look at how much money they have after, you know, the increase in prices, they’re going to find that they have a lot more money,” Hassett said in an interview on ABC’s “This Week,” pointing to aggregate gains in real wages and equity markets.

Yet Hassett also acknowledged that even if Trump successfully concludes a peace pact with Iran and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz is lifted tomorrow, the economic recovery will not happen overnight. It could take up to two months for global oil supplies to normalise. This timeline is heavily dependent on how rapidly regional refineries can safely revive production flows that were paused due to direct wartime combat hazards.

Import Pressures Ripple Across Africa

The recurring clashes in the Strait of Hormuz have triggered steep economic warnings across African markets. In its latest Economic Outlook report, the African Development Bank raised its average continental inflation forecast to 10.4% due directly to rising global energy and transport costs. Net oil-importing nations across Sub-Saharan Africa are bearing the brunt of the shock. The steep rise in oil prices has caused 27 African currencies to depreciate against the U.S. dollar, driving up the cost of dollar-denominated imports and placing deep strains on sovereign foreign exchange reserves.

In Ghana, the macroeconomic spillover has forced swift regulatory interventions. The National Petroleum Authority recently moved to adjust local pump price structures to handle global market volatility. To protect local consumers from skyrocketing costs, the Ghanaian government instituted an emergency fiscal cushion, offering subsidies of GH¢2.00 per litre for diesel and GH¢0.36 per litre for petrol. While the Bank of Ghana has kept its primary monetary policy rate anchored at 14.0% to defend a recent disinflation streak, officials warn that a protracted impasse in the Gulf will widen local fiscal deficits, squeeze manufacturing margins, and increase cost-of-living vulnerabilities across the region.

Geopolitical Equilibrium at the Crossroads

The current impasse highlights the delicate balance of leverage dictating the negotiations. While Washington uses its naval blockade and economic containment strategies to squeeze concessions from Tehran, Iran continues to demonstrate its capacity for asymmetric retaliation through regional choke points and proxy theatre operations. With neither side willing to project domestic vulnerability, the path toward a comprehensive regional settlement remains tightly wedged between the threat of wider kinetic war and the economic necessity of peace. The upcoming days of diplomatic exchanges will decide whether the existing framework serves as a bridge to stability or simply a brief interlude before a deeper escalation.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.