50-ton shea butter oil spill on Accra–Kumasi Highway

Source: Emmanuel Tetteh  
  1 June 2026 10:41am
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An estimated 50 tons of shea butter oil spilt onto the Accra–Kumasi Highway on Sunday, May 31, after a DAF XF tanker suffered a discharge valve failure at Misa Fuel Station in Ntoaso, creating hazardous conditions for motorists.

According to a post shared on Facebook by the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), the tanker, which was transporting shea butter oil from Tema to Techiman, developed a major leakage when its discharge valve broke, releasing large quantities of the oil onto sections of the roadway.

The spill posed a significant threat to road users on the busy highway, raising concerns over potential accidents, traffic disruptions, and environmental contamination.

Personnel from the Suhum Municipal Fire Station were deployed to the scene after receiving reports of the incident.

Upon arrival, firefighters assessed the situation and confirmed that no casualties had been recorded despite the scale of the spill.

The emergency team immediately initiated containment operations to prevent the oil from spreading further across the highway.

Firefighters applied foam concentrate to the affected area to secure the scene and reduce the risk of secondary incidents that could result from the slippery road surface.

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