National

GNFS responds to fatal crash at Mile 44 on Accra–Kumasi highway

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  14 April 2026 7:01am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has responded to a road traffic accident that occurred at Mile 44 along the Accra–Kumasi highway, involving a VIP passenger bus and a diesel trailer.

According to a report from the Suhum Municipal Fire Station, the distress call was received at about 0424 hours on Monday, April 13, 2026, prompting the immediate deployment of a seven-member rescue team to the scene.

The crew arrived within minutes to assess and manage the situation.

Preliminary information suggests the crash was triggered by wrongful overtaking by the bus. The vehicle was carrying 33 passengers at the time of the incident, with 10 casualties recorded—comprising nine males and one female. Authorities confirmed that no passengers were trapped in either of the vehicles.

Both the bus and the trailer sustained partial damage, but firefighters were able to secure the scene and conclude operations safely before returning to base.

The report was filed by the Public Relations Officer for the Eastern Region of the GNFS on Monday, April 13, 2026.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Latest Stories




About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group