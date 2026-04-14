GNFS responds to fatal crash at Mile 44 on Accra–Kumasi highway

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has responded to a road traffic accident that occurred at Mile 44 along the Accra–Kumasi highway, involving a VIP passenger bus and a diesel trailer.

According to a report from the Suhum Municipal Fire Station, the distress call was received at about 0424 hours on Monday, April 13, 2026, prompting the immediate deployment of a seven-member rescue team to the scene.

The crew arrived within minutes to assess and manage the situation.

Preliminary information suggests the crash was triggered by wrongful overtaking by the bus. The vehicle was carrying 33 passengers at the time of the incident, with 10 casualties recorded—comprising nine males and one female. Authorities confirmed that no passengers were trapped in either of the vehicles.

Both the bus and the trailer sustained partial damage, but firefighters were able to secure the scene and conclude operations safely before returning to base.

The report was filed by the Public Relations Officer for the Eastern Region of the GNFS on Monday, April 13, 2026.

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