GNFS rescues seven trapped in crash at Peki-Tsiame

Audio By Carbonatix
Personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) at the Peki Fire Station rescued seven passengers trapped in a commercial vehicle following a fatal road accident at Peki-Tsiame in the Volta Region.
The incident occurred on Thursday, May 21, 2026, near the Hospital Junction along the Peki–Asikuma road after emergency services received a distress call reporting the crash.
Firefighters who arrived at the scene carried out rescue operations involving a Hyundai H200 commercial vehicle with registration number GT 3309-14, which was travelling from Kpeve towards Asikuma with seven passengers onboard. All seven occupants were successfully rescued from the damaged vehicle.
However, a male pedestrian who was reportedly knocked down by the vehicle died in the accident. Police officers later conveyed the body to the Peki Government Hospital mortuary, while the Fire Service urged motorists to observe road safety regulations and avoid excessive speeding to help reduce road crashes.
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