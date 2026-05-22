One dead, 4 injured in articulated truck collision at Assin Nsuta

One person has died while four others sustained injuries following a collision involving two articulated trucks on the Cape Coast–Kumasi Highway near Assin Nsuta in the Central Region.

The accident occurred at about 11:12 p.m. on Thursday, May 21, causing a temporary traffic gridlock on the busy highway.

According to preliminary investigations by the Central North Regional Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), a Shackman articulated truck with registration number GX 3858-25, loaded with klinker and travelling from Takoradi toward Kumasi, hit a deep pothole on the road.

Police say the impact caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle, which veered into the opposite lane and collided with the rear trailer and tyres of an oncoming Howo flatbed articulated truck with registration number GT 8837-23.

The force of the crash caused extensive damage to both vehicles.

The Howo truck reportedly veered off the road into a nearby bush, while the Shackman truck was left badly mangled at the roadside.

Personnel from the Central North Regional MTTD and the Regional Operations Unit rushed to the scene to rescue victims trapped in the wreckage.

A passenger in the Shackman truck, identified as 36-year-old Vincent Anamman Ofosu, was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

His wife, Bridget Dadzie, 25, who was travelling with him, sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving treatment at the St. Francis Xavier Hospital in Assin Foso.

The driver of the Shackman truck, Gariba Daniel, 33, also suffered severe injuries and remains on admission at the same facility.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the St. Francis Xavier Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

The driver of the Howo truck, Yaya Latif, 38, and his driver’s mate, Issah Mohammed, also sustained injuries in the accident.

Both are currently receiving treatment at the Assin Anyinabrim Health Clinic.

Police and emergency personnel worked through the night to clear the wreckage and restore the free flow of traffic on the highway.

The Central North Regional MTTD has since launched investigations into the cause of the accident.

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