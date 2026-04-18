Man found dead in bush near DZOSEC; Police launch investigation

The Ghana Police Service in Dzodze has commenced investigations into the death of a 57-year-old man whose body was discovered in a bush near Dzodze-Penyi Senior High School (DZOSEC).

Mr Theophilus Amanyo, 41, together with Mr Richard Yao Amanyo, reported the incident to the Dzodze Police Station on Thursday at about 1445 hours. They indicated that their brother, Mr Joseph Amanyo, had been found unresponsive in a nearby bush.

Police officers who proceeded to the scene found the deceased hanging from a neem tree with a rope tied around his neck. He was dressed in a cream-coloured long-sleeved shirt, grey trousers, and grey sandals.

According to the Police, a preliminary search of the area did not reveal any immediate signs of third-party involvement, and an initial examination of the body showed no visible marks of physical assault.

The body was conveyed to St. Anthony’s Hospital, where a medical officer, Dr Owusu Samuel Gyedu, confirmed the death.

The remains have since been deposited at the hospital morgue for preservation, pending an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Police say investigations are ongoing.

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