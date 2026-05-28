Tragedy at Senchi: Two crushed to death as tipper truck somersaults near market

A horrific accident near the bustling Senchi market area in the Asuogyaman District of the Eastern Region has claimed the lives of two persons, throwing the local community into a state of mourning.

The fatal incident occurred on Thursday, May 28, 2026, when a heavy-duty tipper truck, bearing registration number GR 2135-22, overturned under unclear circumstances, instantly crushing its occupants.

The vehicle was reportedly navigating a busy stretch of the highway adjacent to the market when the driver lost control of the steering wheel. The massive truck rolled over, landing heavily on its cabin and trapping the individuals inside the mangled steel structure.

Eye-witnesses at the scene described a chaotic scene as bystanders rushed toward the overturned vehicle in a desperate, initial bid to rescue those trapped inside. However, the sheer weight of the tipper truck and its cargo made manual rescue attempts impossible.

A joint rescue team comprising personnel from the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) was quickly dispatched to the scene as the first responders.

Using specialised extrication equipment, the emergency team managed to cut through the crushed driver's cabin. Regrettably, the team confirmed that the two occupants of the vehicle had sustained catastrophic injuries and died on the spot.

The position of the overturned tipper truck across the narrow highway caused a major traffic build-up along the strategic transit stretch, stranding hundreds of commuters, commercial drivers, and market women for several hours.

Motorists bound for Juapong and adjoining communities along the Volta lake enclave faced severe delays as vehicular movement ground to a complete halt.

A heavy-duty towing vehicle was subsequently brought in by the police to right the truck and clear the debris from the asphalt. Law enforcement officers have since cleared the scene completely, restoring normal vehicular movement and easing the prolonged gridlock.

The Akosombo Divisional Police Command has officially commenced detailed investigations into the underlying causes of the crash to determine exactly what led to the vehicle overturning.

Meanwhile, intensive efforts are underway by the police to contact local transport unions and relatives to identify the deceased. The bodies of the two victims have been successfully retrieved and deposited at the hospital morgue for preservation and further forensic investigation pending an autopsy.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.