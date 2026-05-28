Teenager arrested at Senya Beraku for alleged defilement of 15-year-old girl

Police in Senya Beraku have arrested an 18-year-old resident, Isaac Gyan, popularly known within the locality as Kwame Okoto, for the alleged defilement of a 15-year-old minor in the Anomansa community.

The alarming incident, which has sent shockwaves through the coastal district, reportedly occurred at approximately 6:00 am on Friday, May 22, 2026, when the suspect allegedly hatched a plan to lure the underage victim into his private living quarters under the false pretext of engaging her in a routine conversation.

According to detailed briefs provided by local law enforcement investigators, the victim narrated that the moment she crossed the threshold into the room, Gyan quickly shut the door and turned the key, locking them both inside.

He then aggressively turned on her and forcibly had his way with her. The victim recounted to investigators that she wept and desperately begged her attacker to release her, explicitly disclosing to him that she was actively menstruating at the time in a bid to stop the assault.

Gyan, however, completely ignored her physiological condition and brushed aside her frantic pleas. Despite her sustained physical attempts to break free from his grip and escape the room, she was completely overpowered by the suspect, who completed the illicit act.

Following a formal complaint lodged by the victim's traumatised family, local police intelligence operatives launched an immediate hunt for the suspect. Following swift preliminary investigations on the ground, police officers successfully apprehended Gyan at his hideout.

The suspect is currently being held in standard police custody, where he is actively assisting law enforcement officers with further detailed enquiries.

Detectives are currently securing the necessary medical reporting documentation from the municipal hospital to solidify the state's case file before processing the suspect for arraignment before a court of competent jurisdiction on charges of defilement.

The disturbing case has once again raised serious concerns among child rights advocates and local authorities regarding the physical safety of minors within rural enclaves, with the police renewing calls for heightened community vigilance and the immediate reporting of predatory behaviour to law enforcement agencies.

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