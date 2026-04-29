Driver remanded for allegedly defiling girl, 12

Audio By Carbonatix
A 35‑year‑old driver has been remanded in custody by the Amasaman Circuit Court on allegations of defiling a 12‑year‑old girl.
The accused, Philip Asare, denied the charge.
The Court, presided over by Ms Susanna Nyakotey, directed that he reappear on May 7, 2026.
Police Inspector Nana Yaa Ofori Appau told the Court that the complainant is the victim's grandmother and a resident of Manhean.
She said Asare, a neighbour, allegedly began making advances towards the girl in January 2026.
On March 4, 2026, at about 2000 hours, Asare allegedly lured the victim into his room.
The girl’s grandmother, who was searching for her, later saw her leaving Asare’s porch around 2100 hours.
Inspector Appau said the victim confided in her grandmother, who lodged a formal complaint with the Amasaman Police.
A medical form was issued for the victim to undergo examination and treatment.
Following investigations, Asare was charged and placed before the Court.
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