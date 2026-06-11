CSOs mount strong defence of OSP ahead of Supreme Court verdict

A coalition of 14 prominent civil society organisations (CSOs) has mounted a robust defence of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), urging the Supreme Court to uphold the constitutionality of the anti-corruption institution when it delivers judgement in a landmark legal challenge next month.

The appeal comes at a crucial moment for Ghana's anti-corruption architecture, following the conclusion of legal arguments in a case that could have far-reaching implications for the future of one of the country's most significant accountability institutions.

The Supreme Court has scheduled July 29, 2026, to deliver its verdict in Adamtey v. Attorney-General, a suit that questions the constitutional validity of the law establishing the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

The case, which has attracted considerable public attention from governance experts, legal practitioners, anti-corruption advocates and development partners, centres on arguments that certain provisions underpinning the establishment of the OSP are inconsistent with the 1992 Constitution. The Attorney-General, however, is vigorously defending the legality of the institution.

Recognising the broader public interest implications of the case, the Supreme Court earlier granted permission to a coalition of governance and accountability-focused organisations to participate in the proceedings as amici curiae (friends of the court).

The arrangement enabled the organisations to submit independent legal arguments and perspectives on the importance of the OSP in Ghana's efforts to combat corruption, financial crimes and abuse of public office.

At the final hearing held on June 10, the coalition was represented by a team of lawyers and governance advocates, including Kizito Beyuo, Samson Lardy Anyenini, Clement Kojo Akapame and Oliver Barker-Vormawor, who advanced arguments in support of the continued existence of the institution.

In a statement issued after the hearing, the organisations expressed confidence that the Supreme Court would affirm the legal foundation of the OSP and preserve its mandate.

“It is our hope that the Court will uphold the positions canvassed by the CSOs and affirm the constitutionality of the OSP law,” the statement said.

The groups argued that the Office of the Special Prosecutor occupies a central place in Ghana's governance framework and remains one of the country's foremost institutional mechanisms for preventing, investigating and prosecuting corruption-related offences.

They noted that the office was not created arbitrarily but emerged from years of national discussions on strengthening accountability systems and insulating anti-corruption investigations from undue influence.

According to the coalition, the OSP enjoys a unique mandate that complements the work of existing law enforcement and accountability institutions.

“We also remind Ghanaians that the Office of the Special Prosecutor was established by an Act of Parliament passed with broad national consensus, and it remains one of the principal institutions on which Ghana’s anti-corruption effort depends,” the statement added.

The impending judgment is widely expected to become one of the most consequential constitutional decisions in recent years, particularly in relation to the country's anti-corruption agenda.

Governance analysts say an affirmation of the OSP's legality would reinforce efforts to strengthen transparency and public accountability, while also providing legal certainty for ongoing and future investigations being undertaken by the institution.

The ruling could also shape future debates on the independence of anti-corruption agencies and the extent to which Parliament may establish specialised bodies to tackle complex governance challenges.

The coalition backing the OSP comprises some of Ghana's most influential governance and policy organisations, including the Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), Transparency International Ghana, Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition, IMANI Africa, Africa Education Watch and STAR-Ghana Foundation, among others.

The organisations say they will continue to monitor developments in the case and provide further public updates once the Supreme Court delivers its final judgment on July 29.

Until then, attention remains firmly fixed on the country's highest court as it prepares to determine the constitutional future of an institution many regard as a cornerstone of Ghana's fight against corruption.

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