National | Politics

One-member-one-vote system is practical, we have done it before – Asiedu Nketia

Source: Albert Kuzor  
  5 August 2026 9:52am
National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia
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National Chairman of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, says the party has no choice but to comply with the Supreme Court’s decision directing political parties to replace the delegate system with a more inclusive voting process.

Mr Asiedu Nketia argued that the NDC had already implemented a similar system during its 2014 internal elections, making it capable of adapting to the new directive.

According to him, "We don't have an option; it is the law. It is practical; we have done it before," he said on JoyNews’ PM Express.

He said the court’s ruling aligns with the party’s earlier efforts to broaden participation in its internal elections.

According to him, although some members of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) have raised concerns about the decision, the ruling remains binding on all political parties.

He added that the NDC would take the necessary steps to adjust its internal electoral structures to meet the one-year timeline set by the Supreme Court.

READ ALSO: One year is enough to replace delegates system with one-member-one-vote – Asiedu Nketia

The Supreme Court, in a 5–2 majority decision, declared the delegate system used by political parties to select presidential and parliamentary candidates unconstitutional and directed parties to allow all members in good standing to participate in internal primaries.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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