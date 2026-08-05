DVLA to legalise temporary ‘Just Married’, ‘Called to the Bar’ vehicle plates

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) is set to introduce a new temporary vehicle plate message system that will allow motorists to legally display celebratory messages such as "Just Married" and "Called to the Bar" on their vehicles.

Speaking on Joy FM's Super Morning Show on Wednesday, August 5, Chief Executive Officer of the DVLA, Julius Neequaye Kotey, said the move is intended to replace the widespread but unauthorised practice of motorists attaching celebratory messages to their number plates.

"You know, sometimes people write these things on their number plates, 'Just Married', 'Rest in Peace', 'Gone Forever' and those other things. They are not legal."

Rather than banning the practice altogether, the DVLA will provide an official temporary alternative that motorists can apply for and use for a limited period.

"We are now making it legal for you. Just come for it. You pay for it. It's just one week," Mr Kotey explained.

The DVLA boss said the temporary plates can be used to mark important personal milestones and celebrations.

Using an example, he said a newly qualified lawyer could display a special message after being admitted to the Bar.

"So when someone graduates, passes out and gets called to the Bar, we can have 'Called to the Bar' or 'Fresh Lawyer' on the vehicle," he said.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.