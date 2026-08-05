DVLA database now contains nearly four million registered vehicles – CEO

Audio By Carbonatix
The Chief Executive Officer of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), Mr Julius Neequaye Kotey, has disclosed that the Authority’s database contains nearly four million vehicles registered in Ghana.
According to him, the figure reflects the growing number of vehicles operating on the country’s roads and underscores the need for efficient vehicle identification and licensing systems.
Mr Kotey disclosed during an interview on Joy FM’s SMS programme while discussing the DVLA’s new smart number plate and licensing regime.
"For vehicles, the last time we verified, they were around three to four million," he disclosed.
He explained that the introduction of the smart number plates forms part of efforts to modernise vehicle registration, improve security, and enhance the Authority’s ability to track vehicles across the country.
The DVLA CEO noted that the new system would provide better verification mechanisms and help address challenges associated with vehicle identification and documentation.
He added that the Authority remains committed to leveraging technology to improve service delivery and ensure a more efficient licensing process for vehicle owners and motorists.
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