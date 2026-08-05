Education

GNAPS compiles nationwide evidence of alleged BECE results discrepancies for WAEC

Source: Caleb Ahinakwah  
  5 August 2026 9:37am
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The Ghana National Association of Private Schools (GNAPS) says it is compiling reports of alleged discrepancies in the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) results from schools across the country before formally presenting its findings to the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

Speaking on Joy FM's Super Morning Show, GNAPS Communications and Partnership Manager, Eredion Gien Joseph, said the Association has activated its nationwide network of district, zonal and regional executives to gather evidence from affected schools.

According to him, the compilation is intended to provide WAEC with a comprehensive account of the concerns raised since the release of the examination results.

"We are compiling all the concerns. It is only the necessity of time that prompted us to issue the statement while we are still working on that process," he said.

Mr Gien Joseph said the Association decided to issue an initial public statement because of the urgency of the concerns, even as it continues to collect detailed information from member schools.

"As to the numbers that are concerned, it is all across the entire country," he added.

He said reports received so far suggest the concerns are not isolated to a few schools or regions, but have been echoed by parents, candidates and school authorities nationwide.

GNAPS has previously cited allegations including candidates receiving grades in subjects they did not register for, results that do not reflect known academic performance, and other apparent inconsistencies.

However, Mr Gien Joseph stressed that the Association is focused on gathering verifiable evidence before engaging WAEC.

He expressed hope that the Council would view the exercise as an opportunity to strengthen public confidence in the examination system rather than as a confrontation.

"Perceptions come to build the image. And image builds credibility. If these perceptions are coming up, they're tainting the image of the council. It should be of concern to the council to correct some of these perceptions," he said.

WAEC has said it is prepared to investigate any genuine complaints supported by evidence and has encouraged affected schools and candidates to use its established review procedures.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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