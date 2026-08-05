Police promise transparent probe into Wechiau youth leader’s death as chief calls for calm in Upper West

The Upper West Regional Police Commander, DCOP Francis Yiribaare, has assured the people of Wechiau that the Inspector General of Police has ordered a transparent investigation into the death of youth leader, Abu Tijani alias ‘Master One’.

DCOP Yiribaare gave the assurance on Tuesday when he led some members of the Upper West Regional Security Council and a police delegation to commiserate with the Paramount Chief of Wechiau, Naa Imori Nandong Gomah, elders and the bereaved family following the incident that occurred two days earlier.

Addressing the gathering, the Regional Commander said the IGP had immediately tasked the Police Professional Standards Bureau to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“The IGP has immediately asked the Police Professional Standards Bureau to go into the merit of this incident, and that investigation is ongoing,” he said. “We continue to appeal for calm, continue to appeal for restraint on all sides and to assure once again our commitment to due process, our commitment to transparency.”

He disclosed that an autopsy had been performed on the body of the deceased and that all parties were awaiting the outcome. He added that the police were also investigating complaints of damage to private property.

DCOP Yiiribaare revealed that three police officers sustained various degrees of injury during the incident and were currently receiving treatment. He warned that continued attacks on police personnel could force authorities to consider relocating the Wechiau police station.

“We are neutral when it comes to chieftaincy and land issues,” he stressed. “But we will not sit aloof for our officers to be attacked. If this continues, we may have to relocate the station for the safety of our men.”

He further stated that the police would re-engage the community to discuss the two deaths recorded, those yet to be arrested, and the issue of property damage.

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Speaking on behalf of Naa Imori Nandong Gomah, R.Y. Abdulai Issahaku thanked the police delegation for the visit and appealed for calm.

He said the Chief conveyed that the people of Wechiau are peace-loving and do not want further trouble.

“We have lost one person already. We don’t want to lose more. So everybody should be patient and wait for the investigation to be completed,” he translated.

R.Y. Abdulai Issahaku also conveyed the Chief’s position that the police were carrying out their duty when the incident occurred. “The police, you have acted the way you should act because you were following a procedure."

He further communicated the chief’s concerns about the conduct of one officer in connection with several incidents that escalated tensions in the area.

The Chief, through his translator, also appealed to the police to ensure that suspects still at large are arrested. He urged the youth to remain calm and avoid reprisals, adding: “Waala, Dagaaba, we are all living together here, so we should not allow this incident to divide us."

DCOP Yiiribaare, in response, said the police command would look into the concerns raised and get back to the elders. The police and the traditional leaders agreed to continue engaging to ensure that peace and security are sustained in Wechiau.

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