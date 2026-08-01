Police arrest two over viral video of 12-year-old driving articulated truck

The Ghana Police Service has arrested a 12-year-old boy and a 34-year-old man in connection with a viral video showing the minor driving a DAF XF 105 articulated truck with registration number GS 3097-20.

According to the police, the man is suspected to be the driver of the vehicle, while both suspects are currently in the custody of the Central Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) in Accra, assisting with investigations.

The police used the incident to remind parents, guardians and vehicle owners not to allow minors or unlicensed persons to operate motor vehicles, particularly heavy-duty trucks, stressing that such actions endanger lives and contravene the Road Traffic Act.

It also urged the public to support efforts to improve road safety by reporting similar incidents and promoting responsible use of the country’s roads.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.