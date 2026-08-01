Eldest son of late Ya-Na enskinned as Dagbon Regent – Mahama urges calm in selection of new Overlord

Kampakuya Naa Yakubu

The Dagbon Kingdom, on Friday, July 31, entered a new phase in its customary succession process with the enskinment of Kampakuya Naa Yakubu, the eldest son of the late Ya-Na Abukari II, as Regent to administer the affairs of the kingdom pending the selection and enskinment of a new Overlord.

Installed by the kingmakers at the Gbewaa Palace in Yendi, the Regent assumes the traditional responsibility of safeguarding the throne during the transition period in accordance with Dagbon customs and traditions.

Under Dagbon customary law, the title of Kampakuya Naa is reserved for the first son of a deceased Ya-Na, who serves as caretaker of the kingdom until the succession process is completed.

The Regent is expected to work closely with the kingmakers and the Dagbon Traditional Council to supervise the final funeral arrangements for the late monarch, preserve peace and stability, and ensure the smooth administration of the kingdom until a successor is chosen through the established rotational chieftaincy system.

The colourful but solemn ceremony attracted hundreds of mourners, chiefs, opinion leaders and dignitaries from across the country.

Among those present were President John Dramani Mahama; Former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu; the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu; Northern Regional Minister Ali Adolf John; members of the diplomatic corps; traditional rulers; and representatives of various political parties.

From the early hours of the day, thousands of residents and visitors thronged the Gbewaa Palace and adjoining streets to witness the historic event, which marked another important milestone in Dagbon's revered succession tradition.

The installation combined ancient Dagbon customs with Islamic rites, including the shaving of the Regent's head and special Quran recitations and prayers led by Islamic clerics for the repose of the soul of the late Ya-Na.

Traditional drumming, cultural performances and the appearance of chiefs adorned in colourful regalia underscored the rich heritage of the Dagbon Kingdom and the enduring significance of the Ya-Na as the custodian of its history and traditions.

Addressing the gathering, President Mahama paid glowing tribute to the late Ya-Na Abukari II, describing him as a statesman whose reign restored harmony and advanced development within the kingdom.

He said the late Overlord inherited a divided kingdom but devoted his reign to fostering reconciliation and strengthening unity among the people of Dagbon.

"He was very passionate about agriculture, health, road infrastructure, education, youth development and many others," President Mahama said.

The President urged the people of Dagbon to preserve the peace painstakingly built over the years and assured the newly installed Regent of government's support as he steers the kingdom through the transition.

He expressed confidence that the values of peace, tolerance and unity championed by the late Ya-Na would continue to guide the kingdom.

Former Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia also honoured the memory of the late Ya-Na, describing him as a father figure whose leadership helped consolidate lasting peace in Dagbon.

He appealed to all stakeholders to ensure that the selection of the next Ya-Na strictly follows the established customary arrangements and strengthens the peace agreement that has sustained stability in the kingdom.

In a speech delivered on his behalf by the Paramount Chief of the Zanbalung Traditional Area, Naa Dr Jacob Yakubu Mahama, the Regent pledged to safeguard the peace achieved under his father's reign and faithfully uphold the rotational succession agreement between the Abudu and Andani royal gates.

"My father demonstrated this wisdom when he enskinned more Abudu chiefs than Andani chiefs during his reign, choosing the peace of the kingdom over gate advantage," he said.

He assured the gathering that the established succession arrangement would be respected when the time comes to install a new Ya-Na.

The Regent further pledged to continue key development initiatives championed by the late Overlord, including the construction of the Gbewaa Palace, implementation of the Dagbon 10-Year Development Plan, advancement of the University for Development Studies (UDS) Yendi Campus project, and partnerships in agriculture and energy development.

Ya-Na Abukari II was laid to rest at Katini, the royal mausoleum of Dagbon, last Monday in accordance with the kingdom's customs and traditions.

The revered traditional ruler died in South Africa on July 12, 2026, while receiving medical treatment. His remains were flown to Yendi for burial after the requisite traditional rites had been performed.

The third-day and seventh-day Islamic prayers (Adua) have since been observed, paving the way for the customary installation of the Kampakuya Naa and the commencement of the next phase of Dagbon's succession process, which will culminate in the enskinment of a new Ya-Na.

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