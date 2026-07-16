GPCC mourns Ya-Na, celebrates legacy of peace and unity

The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) has expressed deep sorrow over the death of Ya-Na Abukari II, describing him “as a visionary traditional ruler whose leadership restored peace, strengthened reconciliation and advanced development in Dagbon.”

The Council extended its condolences to the Royal Family of Dagbon, the Dagbon Traditional Area and the people of Ghana, saying the nation had lost a respected statesman and unifying figure.

A statement signed by Apostle Dr Eric Nyamekye, President of the GPCC, said the National Executive Council and the entire membership of the Council received news of the Ya-Na’s death with shock and sadness.

“We mourn the loss of a great leader, a unifier and a custodian of the rich cultural heritage of Dagbon and Ghana,” the statement said.

It said Ya-Na Abukari II would be remembered as a father, a beacon of wisdom and a pillar of unity whose seven-year reign consolidated peace and stability after years of conflict.

The statement noted that his enskinment and official outdooring on January 25, 2019, marked a historic turning point in the resolution of the 17-year Dagbon chieftaincy dispute following the implementation of the recommendations of the Committee of Eminent Chiefs.

It said the peaceful resolution of the conflict renewed cooperation between the Andani and Abudu Royal Gates and laid a firm foundation for reconciliation, development and social cohesion across the Dagbon Traditional Area.

According to the Council, Ya-Na Abukari II worked closely with traditional authorities, government and development partners to promote unity and accelerate the socio-economic development of Dagbon.

His reign, it said, saw increased efforts to improve education, infrastructure and peaceful coexistence, while strengthening harmony among the royal gates.

The GPCC said those achievements would remain an enduring legacy of the late King.

It said Ya-Na Abukari II’s wisdom, dedication to peace and unwavering commitment to the welfare of his people earned him admiration across the country.The Council al

so acknowledged his contribution to promoting national cohesion, saying his leadership reinforced the values of peace and unity beyond Dagbon.

“As a Council that upholds the values of faith, peace and national cohesion, we acknowledge the profound impact of Ya-Na Abukari II’s leadership and his contributions to strengthening cohesion and the social fabric of our nation,” the statement said.

The GPCC described the Ya-Na’s death as a national loss and assured the bereaved family, the elders and people of Dagbon of its prayers and solidarity during the period of mourning. It ur ged Ghanaians to honour his memory by preserving the peace, unity and development he championed throughout his reign.

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