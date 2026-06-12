Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill in its present state falls short of expectations – Pentecostal and Charismatic Council

The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) has stated that the recently passed Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, in its current form, falls short of its expectations and is not sufficiently robust to protect time-tested family values.

In a statement addressed to Parliament and other relevant stakeholders, the Council said the Bill would not protect Ghana’s cultural heritage and the moral fabric of society.

The statement, signed by the Council’s president, Dr. Eric Nyamekye, and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Thursday, said the position reflected the Council’s commitment to upholding Christian values, the moral integrity of Ghanaian society, and the nation’s cultural heritage.

The Council called for the reinstatement of the earlier version of the Bill passed by the previous Parliament, describing it as more comprehensive and better suited to address the moral and cultural concerns at stake.

“Its prior endorsement for presidential assent is a testament to its legislative merit, and GPCC strongly recommends that it be reinstated and passed without further delay,” the statement said.

The Council reaffirmed its solidarity with the government, Parliament, and the people of Ghana regarding the passage of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill.

It noted that, regardless of any domestic or international scrutiny the legislative process might attract, it remained committed to upholding the country’s values, sovereignty, and the moral well-being of its communities.

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