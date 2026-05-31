President Mahama will not “play games” over Anti-LGBTQ Bill – Akwatia MP

The Member of Parliament for Akwatia, Bernard Bediako, has voiced confidence that President John Dramani Mahama will give assent to the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2025, even in the event of fresh legal challenges against the legislation.

The controversial measure, widely referred to as the anti-LGBTQ+ bill, was passed by Parliament on Friday, 29 May.

It seeks to criminalise LGBTQ+ activities in Ghana and introduces amendments that exempt certain individuals and institutions from sanctions under its provisions. The newly passed legislative instrument awaits the president's assent.

“He [President Mahama] will not play games with the people of Ghana. He will not, even if Senior [Manhyia South MP, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah] decides to go to court. I know that the very day President Mahama receives this, he would assent to this,” the MP said.

According to him, the bill’s passage now presents an opportunity for President Mahama to succeed where former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was unable to. "“For me, we’ve come far. Now it’s a test case for President Mahama. What former President Akufo-Addo could not do, it is expected that President Mahama will do. He has assured us.”

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“Let me put on record that it is now going to be fine-tuned. That is what happens. I mean, do the proper drafting before it’s presented to the President,” he added.

Background

The bill, formally titled the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, was presented again for second reading in the House on Thursday, marking the latest stage in its long and contentious journey through Parliament.

Originally introduced in June 2021 by a bipartisan group of Members of Parliament led by Ningo-Prampram MP Sam George, the proposed legislation seeks to criminalise same-sex sexual relations, LGBTQ advocacy, funding and related activities.

The bill underwent its first reading in August 2021 and was subsequently referred to Parliament’s Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee for scrutiny.

Between 2021 and 2022, the committee held extensive public hearings involving religious bodies, traditional authorities, legal experts, civil society organisations and human rights groups.

The hearings sparked widespread public debate, with supporters arguing that the bill was necessary to protect Ghanaian cultural and family values, while opponents described it as unconstitutional and discriminatory.

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