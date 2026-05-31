Photos: 24 players train at Dragon Park as Black Stars step up World Cup preparations

Audio By Carbonatix
The senior national team, the Black Stars, have moved their training operations into high gear, with 24 players taking part in a rigorous training session at Dragon Park on Saturday, May 30.
The team have significantly stepped up preparations ahead of Tuesday’s high-profile international friendly against Wales, using the crucial European window to sharpen ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The technical handlers received a major squad boost on Saturday morning following the simultaneous arrival of international heavyweights Thomas Partey and Inaki Williams.
Demonstrating immense professionalism and patriotic commitment, both Inaki and Partey went straight from their travel transit into the team’s ongoing training session at Dragon Park without any delay.
Their immediate integration into the training match clashes has injected massive energy and tactical options into the side, creating healthy competition across the senior squad lines.
The Black Stars will face Wales in an international friendly at the Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. Kick-off is 6:45pm.
Ghana is drawn in Group L at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Panama, England, and Croatia and will open their campaign against Panama on June 17 in Toronto before facing England and Croatia in their other group matches.
Below are photos of the training session:
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