Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill: Parliament prioritised Ghanaian values over financial concerns — Amanda Clinton

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Private legal practitioner Amanda Clinton has said Parliament's passage of the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill (anti-LGBTQI+ Bill) sends a clear signal that Ghana's cultural, religious and family values outweigh concerns about potential financial consequences from international partners.
Speaking on Joy News on Friday, May 29, Ms Clinton said lawmakers appeared prepared to accept possible economic repercussions in order to uphold what they believe reflects the convictions of the majority of Ghanaians.
According to the Head of Chambers at Clinton Consultancy, Parliament's decision conveys a strong message both within Ghana and to the international community regarding the country's priorities on issues of morality, culture and family life.
"So, although that is quite concerning, I think our parliamentarians have essentially sent a message to the international community, and locally that Ghanaian culture, religion and family values come first, despite this money, it comes before that money," she said.
Her comments come amid continuing debate over the anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, which has generated strong reactions from religious organisations, traditional authorities, civil society groups, human rights advocates and international development partners.
Funding concerns
Ms Clinton acknowledged concerns that the legislation could have implications for Ghana's relationship with some international financial institutions if it eventually becomes law through presidential assent.
She referred to warnings previously raised by economic managers regarding the possible impact on external financing arrangements.
"I think Ghana's finance ministry said that, or warned, that if it becomes law, Ghana could risk losing about USD 3.8 billion in World Bank financing over five to six years and could affect the IMF programming," she noted.
However, she suggested that Parliament's overwhelming support for the bill demonstrated that lawmakers considered the protection of Ghanaian social values to be more important than potential financial costs.
Speaking for the majority
While critics have argued that the legislation could affect freedoms guaranteed under the Constitution, Ms Clinton maintained that Parliament's action was driven by what lawmakers perceive as the wishes of their constituents.
"And although critics argue that, you know, it's affecting freedom of expression, freedom of association, privacy, and it's discriminatory, the parliamentarians are basically saying they are speaking for the majority in Ghana," she said.
The lawyer observed that the vote highlights the ongoing tension between competing perspectives on human rights, cultural identity and national sovereignty.
Awaiting presidential assent
The bill, which has been one of the most controversial legislative proposals in Ghana's recent history, now awaits the next constitutional step before it can take effect.
"I think that's just the next step for the president to assent to it and then it essentially becomes law," Ms Clinton stated.
The legislation's progress is expected to continue attracting attention both locally and internationally, particularly regarding its potential implications for human rights, governance and Ghana's development partnerships.
For supporters, the bill represents the defence of Ghanaian cultural and family values. For opponents, it raises concerns about constitutional freedoms and the rights of minority groups.
As the nation awaits the President's decision, the debate continues to underscore the broader conversation about the balance between national values, individual rights and international expectations.
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