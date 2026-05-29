UMB’s transformation journey earns continental leadership and digital banking honours

Universal Merchant Bank (UMB) has secured a series of high-profile recognitions that underscore the Bank’s disciplined execution, bold innovation agenda, and unwavering commitment to responsible growth.

Under the leadership of Dr. Philip Oti-Mensah, UMB continues to pursue a clear ambition — to become Ghana’s most reliable bank, built on integrity, resilience, and measurable impact.

At the prestigious Africa Leadership Persons of the Year Awards, UMB’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Philip Oti-Mensah, received the Special African Banking Leadership Commendation Award — a recognition of steady stewardship, strategic clarity, and a transformation journey anchored in long-term value creation along side other several distinguished leaders including: John Dramani Mahama – African of the Year 2025, John Agyekum Kuffour – Outstanding African Leadership Legacy Award, Samuel Matekane – African Inspirational Leadership & Good Governance Impact Award, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah – African Political Leader of the Year, Esperança da Costa – African Female Leader of the Year, Austelino Tavares Correia – African Lawmaker of the Year. Some institutional honourees included African World Airlines and Saxton Ghana Limited, among others.

UMB’s recognition within this distinguished gathering signals its growing relevance and credibility.

On the same platforms (Africa Leadership Persons of the Year Awards)The Bank was also named Digital Bank of the Year (Ghana), affirming its deliberate investment in secure, scalable digital platforms designed to enhance customer experience, strengthen governance, and improve operational efficiency.

Further demonstrating its commitment to enterprise development, UMB was honoured with the Excellence in SME Banking Award at the 25th Edition of the Connected Banking Summit – Accra 2026, reinforcing its growing reputation as a trusted partner for Ghanaian businesses. With 24 successful editions across Africa, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia, the Connected Banking Summit has evolved into a benchmark platform for senior Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) leaders shaping the future of finance.

The Silver Jubilee West Africa Edition, themed “Next-Gen Finance West Africa: Resilient, Scalable & Customer-Centric,” convened over 300 CEOs, regulators, innovators, and technology leaders in Accra to define the region’s priorities for a more connected and digitally empowered ecosystem.

Delivering the keynote address, Samuel Nartey George, Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, emphasized that digital transformation must be anchored in governance, customer trust, and inclusion. He urged financial institutions to ensure innovation delivers tangible benefits to SMEs, women, youth, farmers, and the informal sector.

Against this competitive backdrop, UMB stood tall among its peers to be adjudged Excellence in SME Banking, reinforcing its strong commercial franchise and commitment to empowering Ghanaian enterprises.

A transformation anchored in people, process and technology

UMB’s ongoing transformation journey is deliberate, structured, and holistic. It involves continuous staff capacity building to strengthen service delivery, deepen technical competence, and cultivate a high-performance culture across the Bank.

At the same time, UMB is reshaping customer experience across all touchpoints. Recent milestones include:

The launch of the new UMB SpeedApp — the Bank’s enhanced mobile banking application delivering faster, more secure, and intuitive banking.

The rollout of a redesigned corporate website serving as a modern digital gateway to the Bank.

The modernization of the Bank’s Contact Centre into a 24-hour, user-friendly engagement hub to ensure customers receive timely support whenever they need it.

These initiatives collectively reinforce UMB’s ambition to combine reliability with innovation — ensuring customers experience is consistently excellent whether digitally or in-branch.

“These recognitions represent disciplined teamwork and the trust our customers place in us,” Dr. Oti-Mensah said. “To our customers — your confidence inspires us. To our staff — your professionalism delivers excellence daily. To our Board and Management — your steady guidance keeps us focused. And to prospective clients — we invite you to experience the reliability and service that earned these honours. Our journey is one of continuous improvement, purposeful innovation, and measurable impact.”

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.