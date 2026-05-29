Former Atiwa East DCE passes on

Former District Chief Executive (DCE) for Atiwa/Atiwa East in the Eastern Region, Kwabena Panin Nkansah, has passed away.

The sad news was announced by the Member of Parliament for Atiwa East, Abena Osei-Asare, in a Facebook post on Thursday, where she described his death as a huge loss to both the district and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to the MP, Mr Nkansah died on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, although the cause of death is not yet known.

Madam Osei-Asare noted that the late Panin Nkansah played a key role in laying the foundation for the growth and recognition of Atiwa East during his tenure as the district’s first DCE.

“This loss is deeply personal to many of us in Atiwa East and within the NPP fraternity. Hon. Panin Nkansah was not only our first DCE; he was one of the foundational figures of our district,” she wrote.

She added that under his leadership, Atiwa East gained national recognition and distinguished itself among some of the country’s well-established districts.

The MP also reflected on their working relationship, describing him as supportive, experienced and committed to the development of Atiwa East and the growth of the NPP.

“I had the privilege of working closely with him during our time serving the people of Atiwa East, and throughout that period, we shared a warm and supportive relationship built on mutual respect and a common desire to see our district progress,” she stated.

The MP further described the late former DCE as dependable and deeply devoted to the welfare of the people.

She extended condolences to his family, loved ones, friends and the entire NPP family, while urging the public to keep the bereaved family in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult period.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.