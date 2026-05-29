Over 12,000 persons complete courses under One Million Coders Programme

Audio By Carbonatix
More than 12,000 Ghanaians have completed courses under the One Million Coders Programme (OMCP), just weeks after Phase Two of the initiative officially began on May 11.
Latest analytics from the programme’s learning platforms show that 12,623 course completions have already been recorded, reflecting growing interest in digital and coding skills across the country.
The milestone highlights the increasing demand for technology education as more Ghanaians seek to improve their employability, expand their businesses, and position themselves for opportunities in the digital economy.
Participants enrolled in the programme come from varied backgrounds, including students, teachers, entrepreneurs, market women, young professionals, parents, persons with disabilities, and public servants.
The programme offers flexible learning options through in-person training centres, virtual instruction, and self-paced online learning modules.
According to organisers, the initiative is designed to ensure that more citizens are equipped with the digital skills needed to thrive in an increasingly technology-driven world.
The Ministry of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations believes the early results signal strong progress toward the broader goal of building a digitally empowered population capable of creating solutions, securing jobs, and contributing to national development.
Officials say the programme is not only focused on training participants but also on supporting innovation, entrepreneurship, and long-term economic transformation.
With enrolment continuing nationwide, organisers expect the number of course completions to rise significantly in the coming months.
The One Million Coders Programme forms part of efforts to strengthen digital inclusion and prepare Ghanaians for emerging opportunities within the global digital economy.
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