Accra to host ministers, policymakers from over 30 African countries for eLearning Africa 2026

Under the patronage of the Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, and organised in collaboration with the African Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD), the African Union and UNESCO, Africa’s leading conference and exhibition on digital education, training and skills development will bring together ministers, deputy ministers and senior policymakers responsible for education, digital learning, skills development and training from more than 30 African countries in Accra next month.

Taking place from 3–5 June 2026, the summit will bring together more than 1,000 participants from over 80 countries, including government representatives, education leaders, business executives, innovators, development organisations, investors and practitioners working across education and workforce development.

Held under the theme “Africa’s Time, Africa’s Terms: Learning for Sovereignty, Strength and Solidarity,” this year’s edition comes at a moment of growing debate over Africa’s digital future, technological dependence, AI governance, skills gaps and the continent’s position in the global knowledge economy.

A central feature of the event will be the high-level Ministerial Round Table, an invitation-only gathering of ministers and senior government representatives from across the continent.

The MRT will focus on key policy questions shaping Africa’s education and digital transformation agendas, including sustainable financing for digital learning, AI readiness, digital public infrastructure, regional cooperation, teacher capacity, workforce skills and the future of youth employment.

The participation of delegations from more than 30 African countries highlights the growing political importance of digital learning and skills development at a time when governments are under pressure to prepare rapidly expanding youth populations for changing labour markets and increasingly digital economies.

Over three days, the summit will feature more than 70 sessions, over 200 speakers, hands-on workshops and masterclasses, plenary sessions, debates, Learning Cafés, networking meetings and an international exhibition showcasing education and training technologies from across Africa and beyond.

Discussions throughout the programme will examine how African countries can strengthen their own capacity to design, govern and scale digital learning systems that reflect local realities and priorities. Topics will include artificial intelligence in education, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), national digital infrastructure, workplace learning, data governance, digital inclusion, higher education transformation and low-connectivity learning solutions.

The choice of Accra as host city carries symbolic significance. Long regarded as a centre of Pan-African exchange and political thought, the city provides an appropriate setting for discussions about Africa’s role in shaping its own digital and educational future.

As preparations continue ahead of the June gathering, eLearning Africa 2026 is expected to serve not only as a platform for discussion, but also for policy coordination, practical exchange and cross-border partnership building between governments, institutions, industry and development partners.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.