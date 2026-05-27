Pan Africa AU Agenda 2063 Mission, IAWPA hold Africa Day Leadership Summit in Accra

The Pan Africa AU Agenda 2063 Office, in partnership with the International Association of World Peace Advocates, Ghana, has organised an Africa Day Leadership Summit in Accra to discuss sustainable development, peace and regional integration across the continent.

The event, held on May 25, 2026, formed part of activities marking the 63rd anniversary of the Organisation of African Unity/African Union and was themed: “Assuring Sustainable Water, Science and Technology, Peace and Security for Development.”

The summit brought together diplomats, academics, government officials and civil society representatives to deliberate on Africa’s development agenda and the implementation of the African Union’s Agenda 2063 framework.

Discussions focused on the importance of sustainable water management, investment in science and technology, and strengthening peace and security systems as essential pillars for Africa’s long-term growth and self-reliance.

Head of Missions for the Pan Africa AU Agenda 2063 Office, Samuel Ben Owusu, chaired the summit and led discussions on the Accra Declaration, which outlined policy recommendations aimed at enhancing Ghana’s contribution to continental integration and peace advocacy efforts.

The programme was attended by several distinguished personalities, including Lord Mensah of the Local Government Service, Deputy Commissioner of Immigration Justice Amevor, and Wazi Apoh of the University of Ghana.

Organisers also highlighted the critical role of young people, civil society organisations and peace advocates in promoting water security, technological innovation and conflict prevention across the continent.

The summit ended with the inauguration of a working group tasked with monitoring the implementation of the Accra Declaration and coordinating recommendations for submission during the African Union’s next continental review.

In his closing remarks, Amb. Dr Owusu urged stakeholders to move beyond discussions and focus on practical implementation.

“Africa’s future depends on securing the resources and stability that allow science, innovation, and peace to drive development,” he stated.

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