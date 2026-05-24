International Day of the Boy Child marked in Accra

The Ledzokuku Municipal Director of Education, Mrs Theresa Tetteh, has reminded all stakeholders in the education sector not to over-concentrate on the development of the girl child at the expense of boys.

She therefore appealed to parents, Non-Governmental Organisations, international bodies and all other stakeholders in the education sector to allocate resources to deal with issues affecting the boy child, such as anxiety, mental health and issues relating to adolescent reproduction, among other challenges, which need critical attention to help them grow well.

Mrs Tetteh explained that when boys receive the mentoring, coaching, and care they need, they will not indulge in social vices and create challenges for themselves, their families, society, and the nation as a whole.



Mrs Tetteh spoke last Thursday at an event to mark this year’s International Day for the Boy Child in the Ledzokuku Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.



The event, which had the theme “Flourish and Thrive: Investing in the boy for stronger families and communities,” brought together educators, politicians, religious leaders, learners, and faith-based organisations, among others.

May 16th every year is celebrated as the International Day of the Boy Child across the globe to discuss issues relating to the well-being of the boy child.

It was based on this that the Ledzokuku Municipal Education Directorate, in collaboration with the Uttermost Campus, brought together boys from first and second cycle institutions across the municipality to mark the day.

Uttermost Campus is a strategic wing of the Uttermost Church, a dynamic, purpose-driven, and destiny-oriented evangelical movement commissioned to raise spiritually awakened, intellectually transformed, and kingdom-minded students across educational campuses.

Critical support

The Municipal Director observed that due to the lack of proper support, coaching and mentoring of the boy child at an early age by some parents, they are sometimes forced to depend on their peers, social media and other sources for their needed information in life, which at times lands them in trouble.

She added that shaping the future dreams of the boy child was the responsibility of all stakeholders and not only teachers and their parents.



The Ledzokuku Municipal Education Welfare Officer and Second Cycle Coordinator, Madam Eunice Korantemaa Nsowah, said, apart from the provision of quality education to the boy child, their mental health and issues and other needs should be taken seriously so that it does not disturb their growth and development.

Intensify counselling

She appealed to school counsellors to continue engaging their students regularly and assist them in managing issues affecting their growth and development.

Pastor Solomon Addo, Founder and Leader of Uttermost Campus, challenged parents not to let the academic development of their boy child be their only priority, but their social and spiritual growth as well.

He explained that empowering the boy child to become a responsible adult was very critical for the nation and added his voice for all and sundry to have a second look at how to bring up boys at home and in schools as well.

Pastor Addo indicated that the fast-changing world required that all children be equipped with good values and intellectual skills so they would appreciate the need to be good citizens of the world and not property and cash-chasing humans.



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