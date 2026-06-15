Kasapreko PLC lists on GSE, opens new chapter for growth

Ghana's largest indigenous beverage manufacturer, Kasapreko PLC, has officially listed on the Main Market of the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE), marking a significant milestone in the company's growth journey and opening its ownership structure to the investing public.

The listing positions the company to access long term capital to support its expansion plans while providing Ghanaians with an opportunity to participate in the growth of one of the country's most successful homegrown brands.

Speaking at the listing ceremony in Accra, the Chief Executive Officer of Kasapreko PLC, Richard Adjei, said the company had deliberately taken time to understand the workings of Ghana's capital market before deciding to offer equity to investors.

According to him, Kasapreko first entered the capital market through the Ghana Fixed Income Market in 2024, using the experience to gain a deeper understanding of market regulations, investor expectations and funding mechanisms.

"We took time to learn how the stock exchange works, how pension funds operate and how the regulatory environment functions. After that journey, we became comfortable with the market and the regulators and felt ready to open up the business," he said.

Mr. Adjei likened the decision to list on the stock exchange to entering a marriage, stressing the importance of finding the right partners.

"For us, bringing in equity is like a marriage. If you do not find the right partner, the relationship may not last. We have taken our time and we believe we have found the right partners in the equity market," he stated.

He noted that while Kasapreko has historically operated as a family-owned business, the company is now opening its doors to Ghanaians who have supported its products over the years.

"Many consumers have contributed to our success. Today, we are giving them the opportunity to become part owners of the company and join us on our journey into the future," he added.

The Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, described the listing as a strong signal of investor confidence in Ghana's economy and capital market.

She said Kasapreko was entering the market from a position of strength, with the capital raised expected to support the construction of a new production facility at Adesu and expand the company's bottled water and carbonated soft drink production capacity.

"Kasapreko PLC is coming to the market from a position of strength. The capital being raised will largely finance the construction of a new production facility and increase production capacity. For global market watchers seeking signals of confidence in frontier markets, this listing is that signal," she said.

Managing Director of the Ghana Stock Exchange, Abena Amoah, encouraged more Ghanaian companies to leverage the capital market as a source of patient and affordable capital to support sustainable growth.

She noted that companies seeking longevity must embrace public markets as a pathway to improved governance, transparency and long term financing.

"For any company that aspires to become a hundred-year-old institution, public capital markets such as the Ghana Stock Exchange provide access to patient and affordable capital, best-in-class corporate governance practices and the opportunity for the public to participate in the company's growth story," she said.

Ms. Amoah expressed optimism about the growing pipeline of companies preparing to access the market, citing recent listings and capital raising activities by other Ghanaian firms.

The listing is expected to support Kasapreko's expansion ambitions across Africa while strengthening its position in Ghana's competitive beverage industry.

Kasapreko PLC, best known for its flagship Alomo Bitters brand, commenced trading on the Ghana Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol KASA, becoming one of the latest indigenous companies to tap the capital market to fund its next phase of growth.

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