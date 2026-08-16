Boxing

Boxing: John Laryea disqualified in WBA Featherweight title eliminator

Source: Victor Atsu Tamakloe   
  16 August 2026 8:41am
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Ghanaian boxer John Laryea was disqualified in his WBA Featherweight title eliminator against Maximilliano Robledo in Buenos Aires on Saturday night.

Laryea started the bout well, frustrating Robledo with his movements and occasionally landing power punches.

However, his resolve was broken im the third round when he walked into a right hook and landed on the canvas.

Laryea recovered briefly, only to be sent to the canvas again in the fifth round.

In the fifth round, Robledo inflicted further punishment and just like before, Laryea's legs could not support him as he was knocked down again.

After the third knockdown, the "expensive boxer", as he is affectionately called, flirted with disqualification with a series of low blows.

Laryea was eventually disqualified in the nineth round for resorting to low blows.

Before the disqualification in the nineth round, Laryea had a point taken off for a similar offence.

Before the low blows, Laryea was knocked down in the third, fourth and fifth rounds by a rampant Robledo, buoyed by the home crowd.

After another low blow, this time a left hook, referee Janny Guzman had little choice than to disqualify Laryea, and declare Robledo as the victor.

Victory for Robledo (14-1-0-6, WBAF3) means the Argentine will now face the winner of Figueroa-Kameda for a shot at the title.

Saturday night's defeat was Laryea's first defeat in 18 fights.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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