National Peace Council urges investment in youth to sustain Ghana’s peace

Audio By Carbonatix
The National Peace Council (NPC) has called for greater investment in young people’s education, tolerance, critical thinking and capacity to promote peace and prevent violence.
Delivering the welcome address on behalf of the Council at a 4.2-kilometre Peace Walk through Accra to commemorate the 2026 International Day of Peace on September 26, the Director of Capacity Development and Outreach at the NPC, Janet Sarney-Kuma, said securing peace “for everyone, everywhere, every day” requires empowering young people to become “everyday architects of peace” rather than participants in violence.
The walk, which culminated in a gala at the Accra High School field, brought together students from La Presec, Accra High School and Labone Senior High School, alongside peacebuilders and partner institutions.
Madam Sarney-Kuma said the walk represented a step towards building a Ghana “where differences do not divide us, disagreements do not destroy us, and conflict is managed through dialogue rather than violence.”
The walk traced a route from Accra Girls Senior High School along the Olusegun Obasanjo Highway onto the Hilla Limann Highway, through Maamobi, Kawukudi and Nima, before ending at Accra High School.
The event was held under the United Nations’ 2026 global theme, “Invest in Peace: For Everyone, Everywhere, Every Day,” and the NPC’s national theme, “Shaping Minds, Securing Peace: Educating Youth Against Violence.”
Latest Stories
-
National Investment Quiz 2026: Six schools qualify for quarter-finals
7 minutes
-
‘Do not let Russia pay for its madness with lives of your people’ – Zelensky to Ghana, 46 other countries
14 minutes
-
6,079 promotion cases fully processed and paid – CAGD says amid nationwide teachers’ strike
34 minutes
-
Teacher unions to meet government Monday over nationwide strike
49 minutes
-
Photo story: Republic Bank-JoyNews Habitat Fair clinic wraps up after three days of housing solutions, expert engagement
52 minutes
-
National Peace Council urges investment in youth to sustain Ghana’s peace
1 hour
-
Afenyo-Markin urges youth to speak up against injustice
1 hour
-
CAF annuls Edo Queens victory, orders WAFU B final to resume from extra time
2 hours
-
Interior Minister urges traditional authorities to enforce anti-bushfire bye-laws
2 hours
-
3rd Republic Bank-JoyNews Habitat Fair Clinic ends on a high note after three days of strong patronage
2 hours
-
Ten climbers missing after avalanche hits Himalayan base camp
2 hours
-
NPP had more permanent fuel relief measures than current GH¢2 diesel cut – Amin Adam
3 hours
-
Photos from the 3rd Republic Bank-JoyNews Habitat Fair Clinic
3 hours
-
Ethiopia’s army promises restraint amid fears of new civil war
3 hours
-
Amin Adam calls for review of fuel taxes as diesel prices remain above GH¢18
4 hours