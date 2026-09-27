3rd Republic Bank-JoyNews Habitat Fair Clinic ends on a high note after three days of strong patronage

The 3rd Republic Bank-JoyNews Habitat Fair Clinic has ended on a positive note at the Junction Mall, Nungua, after three days of strong patronage, expert engagements and access to a wide range of homeownership and property solutions.

The fair, which ran from September 25 to 27, brought together prospective homeowners, property investors, developers, financial institutions and service providers, creating a platform for patrons to explore opportunities across Ghana’s housing sector.

Throughout the event, patrons engaged exhibitors on mortgage financing, property acquisition and investment, construction, building materials, home security, renewable energy, technology and home improvement.

Republic Bank Ghana provided prospective homeowners with an opportunity to discuss mortgage financing and better understand the requirements and options available to them, while property developers and other exhibitors showcased products and services designed to support different stages of the homeownership journey.

The event also enabled visitors to engage directly with industry experts, compare available solutions and seek guidance tailored to their housing and investment needs.

Patronage remained strong throughout the three days, with increasing numbers of visitors turning up to explore the various stands and interact with exhibitors.

On the final day, the Junction Mall remained busy as more prospective homeowners and property investors sought information before the clinic closed.

Participating institutions included Republic Bank Ghana, Drive EV GH, Virtual Security Africa, Akwaaba Building Materials, Lesh Fortune Ltd., DoorMaster, Interplast, Ayuda Hub, Western Vilas, Ctechi Ghana Ltd., Saint-Gobain Weber Ghana, Velo West Africa, ATBS Ltd., Waylead Company Ghana Ltd., Translight Solar and Nestas Home Ltd.

Beyond showcasing products, the Habitat Fair provided a platform for direct conversations between customers and providers, helping patrons gain practical information on the often complex process of buying, building, financing, securing and improving a home.

The successful conclusion of the third edition comes after a three-day programme that brought key players in the housing value chain together in one location, making it easier for patrons to access information and explore solutions relevant to their individual needs.

For many visitors, the fair served as an opportunity to move beyond simply considering homeownership to identifying practical financing, property and construction options.

The 3rd Republic Bank-JoyNews Habitat Fair Clinic has therefore closed its doors at Junction Mall, Nungua, after a successful three-day run marked by strong patronage, meaningful engagements and a focus on making homeownership solutions more accessible to the public.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.